Chris Noth is kicked out of Equalizer amid sexual assault allegations





Actor Chris Noth, 67, accused of sexually assaulting two women, has been removed from The Equalizer and will no longer be filming any new episodes of the television series, Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement Monday. The move, which takes effect immediately, came just days after the women’s accusations against the actor appeared in an article by Hollywood journalist. A representative for Mr. Noth made no comment on Monday night on the cast from the show, in which he plays William Bishop, a former CIA director and friend of Robyn McCall played by Queen Latifah. Mr. Noth will appear in an upcoming new episode, as well as reruns of the series. In a previous statement, Mr Noth said the allegations against him were categorically false. In the Hollywood Reporter article, a woman said Mr. Noth raped her in 2004 when she was 22. Another woman said she was assaulted by Mr Noth in 2015, when she was 25, following a date in New York. The women were identified with pseudonyms.

These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago, no, that still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed, the actor said. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. In corresponding statements shared on Instagram Monday night, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who starred in Sex and the City with Mr. Noth and also in the reboot, And Just Like That, said they were deeply saddened to hear about the allegations against the actor. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences, the three women said. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it. After the article was published by The Hollywood Reporter, Peloton released a popular online ad featuring Mr. Noth. The ad came out after the first episode of And Just Like That on HBO Max, in which Mr. Big, played by Mr. Noth, dies shortly after completing a Peloton training session. Every charge of sexual assault must be taken seriously, Peloton said in a statement. We weren’t aware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to the HBO reboot.

One of the women who accused Mr Noth said that seeing him reprising his role in Sex and the City triggered something in me. In addition to his roles in And Just Like That and Sex and the City, Mr. Noth has also starred in Law & Order and The Good Wife. Julia jacobs contributed reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/20/us/chris-noth-the-equalizer-fired.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos