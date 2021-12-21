DFWFCA names Power of the Dog best film











Pinterest The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association (DFWFCA) voted Western drama THE POWER OF THE DOG Best Picture of 2021. I am a voting member of the DFWFCA and the results of our 28th Annual Critics’ Poll were released today. The following is a complete list of winners, with choices listed in the order of votes received. Best film THE POWER OF THE DOG was named Best Picture. Based on the powerful novel by Thomas Savage, the film is directed by Jane Campion and stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kody Smit-McPhee. Finalists: BELFAST (2); KING RICHARD (3); HISTORY OF CTÉ WEST (4); LICORICE PIZZA (5); DUNE (6); NIGHTMARE LANE (7); THE FRENCH EXPEDITION (8); THE LOST GIRL (9); and CODA (10). BEST ACTOR: Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG. Finalists: Will Smith, KING RICHARD (2); Andrew Garfield, TICK, TICK, Boom! (3); Peter Dinklage, CYRANO (4); Denzel Washington, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH (5) BEST ACTRESS: Kristen Stewart, SPENCER. Finalists: Olivia Colman, THE LOST GIRL (2); Jessica Chastain, EYES OF TAMMY FAYE (3); Lady Gaga, HOUSE OF GUCCI (4); Nicole Kidman, BE THE RICARDOS (5). Support actors BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG. Finalists: Troy Kotsur, CODA (2); Ciaran Hinds, BELFAST (3); Ben Affleck, THE TENDER BAR (4); Jesse Plemons, THE POWER OF THE DOG (5). BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Ariana DeBose, WEST SIDE STORY Finalists: Kirsten Dunst, THE POWER OF THE DOG (2); Aunjanue Ellis, KING RICHARD (3); Caitriona Balfe, BELFAST (4); Ruth Negga, PASSANT (5). BEST DIRECTOR: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG Finalists: Steven Spielberg, WEST SIDE STORY (2); Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST (3), Denis Villeneuve, DUNE (4); Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA (5). BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGES: DRIVE MY CAR Finalists: A HERO (2); WORLD’S WORST PERSON (3); THE HAND OF GOD (4); ESCAPE (5). BEST DOCUMENTARY: SUMMER OF SOUL Finalists: FLEE (2); THE RESCUE (3); PROCESS (4); VAL (5) Best animated film ENCANTO; Finalist: THE MITCHELLS VS. MACHINES. BEST SCREENPLAY: Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG. Finalist: Paul Thomas Anderson, LICORICE PIZZA; Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST (tie). BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Greig Fraser, DUNE. Runner-up: Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG. BEST MUSICAL SHEET: Hans Zimmer, DUNE. Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood, THE POWER OF THE DOG. Russell Smith Award This special award is named after the late Russell Smith, longtime Dallas Morning News journalist and critic, and is awarded to the best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film. FLEE is the 2021 winner of the Russell Smith Award. Due to the adjusted eligibility criteria for this year, films released only after March 1, 2021 were considered in all categories. The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association is made up of 33 broadcast, print, and online journalists from across North Texas. For more information, visit dfwcritics.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @dfwfilmcritics.

