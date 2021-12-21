Entertainment and hospitality businesses at crisis point after pandemic cancellations





Live music and entertainment businesses are left to buckle under the weight of the latest wave of Covid as cancellations hammer festive bookings, bosses said.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the public to expect new controls to curb the spread of the Omicron variant amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.

Mr Johnson, who was speaking after a special two-hour cabinet meeting, said data was being monitored hourly and said: For now, I think we want people to focus on being careful. An empty table and chairs at a cafe sit in Covent Garden in London in front of the Christmas tree (James Manning / PA) Greg Parmley, chief executive of Live the federation that represents venues in the music and entertainment industry, including businesses, artists and behind-the-scenes workers, described the government’s position as a mere excuse to refuse a Desperately needed financial support as industries like live music and entertainment buckle under the weight of the latest wave of Covid. He added: In addition, some companies in the live music industry are facing huge decisions in the next 48 hours as to whether to put on expensive shows right after Christmas and New Years Eve, taken. in the trap of losing money if they pull it now or risk even more by going ahead only to find out that the government is shutting down all activity later. We need guidance and clarity now so that companies can make the best possible decisions without jeopardizing their interim takeover. Live said that of the 40 concert halls and major ticketing agencies polled in a survey, 95% said Omicron had affected their business, while 72.5% said it had an impact. meaningful on their work. That’s because fewer people were coming to the shows, there had been dramatic reductions in ticket sales and significant increases in refund requests, and half of all venues had canceled shows for January and February. Patrick Dardis, managing director of the Youngs pub chain, said it was a crisis point as many owners and managers who are expected to be working during their busiest time of year deal with reservations instead. crossed out, blank journal pages, or question marks on entries. remaining. He said: It pretty much looks like a lockdown (by stealth). Bookings are down 50% and getting worse. Passers-by in Covent Garden (James Manning / PA) He fears that imposing more stringent restrictions, such as gatherings of up to six people or outside service only, will devastate the entire hospitality brewing sector which directly employs more than three million people, hundreds thousands of jobs will be threatened and businesses will shut down for good. Mr Dardis, who said the current rules, not to mention the additional restrictions, all appear to be in place to protect the unvaccinated, added: We cannot continue to disrupt people’s lives, their livelihoods, causing incredible mental health issues and wasted school days. If there is a circuit breaker. The Chancellor must step in and immediately announce the end of corporate tariffs, zero VAT for at least six months, plus an injection of cash to protect jobs. Sham Chancellor of Labor Rachel Reeves said: The hardest hit sectors have seen a huge drop in activity over the past week, but the government has behaved like nothing has changed. People deserve honesty, practical help, and clarity so that they can plan for the future. The government should provide targeted support to businesses and workers in the hardest hit sectors, urgently set sickness benefits and provide broader support to the economy in the new year by taking measures to ease the burden on corporate rates. Mr Johnson said: Unfortunately I have to tell people that we will have to reserve the option of taking other steps to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS. We are looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron in check and we won’t rule anything out. But for now, I think we want people to focus on caution, so ventilation, masks in the right places, all the usual things for washing hands, but remember how contagious Omicron really is. .

