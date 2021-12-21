This Week in Baton Rouge and Beyond: Ongoing Christmas Activities | Entertainment





Ice skating on the river | Raising Canes River Center By January 3, the Raising Canes River Center will be transformed into an ice rink with multiple 75-minute skating sessions every day except December 25 and January 1. Tickets cost between $ 12 and $ 14, depending on the time of the session. . Ice skating lessons are also available for beginners. Christmas lights | Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet The 5th Annual Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet Holiday Lights Show is a free event featuring several holiday displays of glittering trees, ornaments and animals. This year, a new 24-foot tunnel of Christmas lights will be put in place. The lights come on at 5:30 p.m. every day until December 31. ZooLights | Baton Rouge Zoo If you want to go see the Christmas lights, take a trip to the Baton Rouge Zoo for ZooLights. A mile-long trail filled with over 50 illuminated sculptures of animals and holiday symbols will light up the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Rd., From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 26 through Thursday, 30 December. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for half the $ 5 admission price. ZooLights will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Celebration in the Oaks | New Orleans Municipal Park Take a walk through a 3.25 mile light show of twinkling oak trees in the city’s parks, or stroll through the Carousel Gardens theme park, which features 18 unlimited rides, light shows, a party experience by train and access to the botanical garden from the outdoor garden. The festival ends on January 2 and is closed from December 24 to 31. Tickets range from $ 25 to $ 40, depending on experience. Christmas in the park | Farm of Lafrenière park Ten million LED lights decorate Parc Lafrenière for the 35th annual Christmas in the park. The event includes two new exhibits and an interactive walking tour of scenes from holiday classics. Tickets are $ 10 and the festival ends on December 30. Christmas party NOLA | New Orleans Convention Center From December 17-22 and December 25-30, NOLA ChristmasFest will feature 300,000 square feet of rides, ice slides, ice skating and holiday exhibits. There are special events every day as well as a Christmas market and holiday-themed dining options from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices range from $ 15 to $ 60. Acadian Christmas at the Village | Acadian Village Lafayette Treat yourself to a Cajun Christmas and discover 19th century Acadian life illuminated by half a million twinkling lights. The Acadian village of Lafayettes will offer new holiday light shows, shows, rides, local food, Santa Claus and a Christmas market from 5:30 to 9 p.m. until December 23. Tickets are $ 9.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lsureveille.com/entertainment/this-week-in-baton-rouge-and-beyond-ongoing-christmas-activities/article_bfdd13ae-6174-11ec-aaf4-d736b5d995c0.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos