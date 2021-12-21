How To Read Okanagan Powder Trails | Entertainment

POWDER ALERT: Big White Ski Resorts’ daily ski report on Tuesday morning announced that 20 centimeters (eight inches) of fresh snow had fallen in the previous 24 hours.

However, experienced alpine skiers / snowboarders know that memorable conditions are much more than that. The morning temperature was -5 C, perfect for creating powder. Winds, calm.

The alpine snow base was 130 cm (51 inches), more than enough to cover rocks or undergrowth. New snow in the last seven days, 79 cm (31 inches). Merry Christmas, Okanagan.

A quick glance at the sunny webcams and the ski sheriff and companion Constant Carmen were running towards the car.

Longtime Okanagan skiers also know that conditions will depend on when the snow fell – before, during, or after nighttime grooming. If it’s before, grooming is perfect on trails with lots of soft snow in the trees. If snow has fallen during grooming, there will be soft powder on the compressed snow. After grooming, there will be even more powder on older compacted snow.

The payoff for earlybirds with these last two is excellent first leads. Latecomers like us will find this new soft powder pushed in small piles by skis and boards. The later it is, the more bumpy it becomes.

So we stayed on the Black Forest and Ridge Rocket trails with later grooming for a perfect first day of cruising.

Big White reported an additional 17 cm of fresh snow on Wednesday morning and an additional nine cm on Thursday. As a result, the Gem Lake Express Quadruple Chair and Cliff Chair opened on Friday. Thank you, Mother Nature.

A follow-up to last week’s news on a new alpine trail map. Olympic gold and silver medalist Kelsey Serwa will be outside the village from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today to sign them. Big White has partnered with Telus and Boundary Country to print 5,000 24×36 souvenir cards available for free at seven retailers in Kelowna through Monday.

In other news, Santa’s mailbox is now set up in the village and ready for Christmas wish lists. Santa’s helpers will pick up the letters to Santa from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until December 23 and ensure a personalized note returns.

In order to preserve snow on the lower elevation trails, the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club has delayed grooming on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Telemark Nordic Club looks positive for its official opening on Monday. You can find out what biathlon is all about in Telemarks’ first race in almost three years on Sunday, said Teresa Pavlin, of the Telemark Racing Team’s parent committee.

The 2021 Okanagan Candy Cup Regional Biathlon Race and BC Zone 2 Winter Games Trials will begin at 11:00 a.m.

After nearly two years without an official race, Team Telemark kicked off their 2020-21 season with a series of races across British Columbia, earning them a range of podiums, top 10s and top 20s.

The Sovereign Lake Nordic Club offers absolutely incredible ski conditions.

He opened Trapline Short for snowshoeing, but many areas are still underwater from the downpour of rain in recent months. Please use caution and do not attempt to ford the water. Do not go on the lake! Someone broke down over the weekend.

Apex Mountain Resort opened its doors for the season with its T-Bar and magic carpet. The Quad and Triple Chair opened on Thursday with the ice rink and tube park open on Friday evening, weather permitting.

The annual Okanagan Cross Country and Downhill Skiing Series continues today with the smallest cross-country and snowshoeing area: McKinney Nordic Ski Club located at KM 27 on McKinney Road ( aka the Mount Baldy Road) east of Oliver.

The McKinney Nordic Ski Club is still alive. Last season we had a record 83 paid members, far surpassing our record of 49 members. We have 30 paid members so far this year, said club manager Al Coates. Our president has resigned and we are looking for new volunteers to fill a few positions. We are counting on some of our new (or old) members to take on leadership positions to keep the club alive for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

The club has nine kilometers of groomed cross-country ski trails, five kilometers of marked snowshoe trails and a Facebook page.

Their website is: mckinney nordicskiclub.com.

When it was founded in 1990, it was called Inkameep X-Country Ski Club and was located at KM 21 on McKinney Road. In 1995, the club moved to KM 27 to take advantage of better snow conditions. Most of its ski slopes use old, unused forest paths. In 1997 the name changed to McKinney Nordic Ski Club.

Olena Lennox and I volunteered to build a snowshoe trail for the club about 10 years ago, Al Bernardin added. Since then we have made a trail to Junction Shelter and Lookout Shelter with a loop back. We signed the trail with about 600 markers. The entire loop trail is five kilometers long. People have the option of going to the junction shelter halfway and using a connecting trail to loop back, shortening the trip to 2.5 kilometers, he said.

We do trail maintenance about eight times a year, mostly removing downed trees to keep it in good condition. The trail begins at the parking lot with a map and markers, and returns to the parking lot. The trail is well used so the signs are redundant after the first trails are laid.

JP Squire is a retired journalist. Email: [email protected]