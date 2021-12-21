Bollywood Roundup: Shilpa Shetty, Vishnu Vishal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more …

Shilpa Shetty talks about Encanto’s parenting lessons

Bombay– As the animated musical fantasy “Encanto” gears up for its OTT release, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty can’t contain her excitement, mainly because the film teaches parents important lessons.

The actress said, “I firmly believe that we have to let children shape their personalities in the way that works best for them. As parents, you realize very early on that no two children are the same.

Revealing the cause behind her learning, she said, “Each of them has their own individual qualities, which makes them special. We tend to ignore the gifts our children already have and look for something different from them. This is what I learned from “Encanto”.

“We see Mirabel struggle to find her own magical powers, but during her adventure, she discovers her real self. I recommend that this Christmas Eve everyone watch Mirabel and the Madrigals family in this exhilarating masterpiece ‘Encanto’ on Disney + Hotstar to experience their true magic, ”she added.

‘Encanto’, based on the magical life of the Madrigals family where each child is endowed with a unique magical power, tells the story of the family surviving in the face of a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special.

The film, directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, will be released on Disney + Hotstar on December 24 and will be available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Actor Vishnu Vishal to launch brother Rudra in 2022

Chennai– Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal, whose next film “FIR” is slated to hit screens in February, announced on Monday that he would cast his brother Rudra in films next year.

Speaking to Twitter, Vishnu Vishal said, “2022 will be special not only because of my films, but because I will also be launching my dear brother Rudra in theaters. We are now looking for scripts for his first acting feature film. If you have something good, please contact us.

His production house VV Studioz (short for Vishnu Vishal Studioz) also tweeted that they were looking for good scripts and prescribed certain conditions for the scripts they were looking for.

The production house said it was looking for scripts that would suit Rudra and said those who thought they had a story for him should reach out to them with a synopsis of at least four pages.

The production house also clarified that only those with related scripts should apply, and those seeking to direct the actor should have prior experience as an assistant director, short filmmaker or industry professional.

Kareena sends birthday wishes to son Taimur from isolation

Bombay– Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, wished her son Taimur Ali Khan his 5th birthday.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a video of her son returning, as he was just starting to tread on his shaky feet.

Kareena captioned the video, “Your first steps, your first fall… I recorded it with so much pride. This is not your first or your last fall, my son, but I am sure of one thing that you will always get up, take bigger steps and walk with your head held high … because you are my tiger … Happy birthday my heartbeat… My Tim Tim person like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger (sic). ”

His sister Karishma wrote in the comments section: “Happy birthday to our Jaan.

Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan also commented, “Happy Birthday Tim! Forward and up.

Kareena is currently recovering in isolation after her Mumbai residence was sealed off by BMC after her test results came back positive when she attended a small rally at the home of filmmaker Karan Johar.

Manisha Yadav to play lead female role in “Ninaivellam Neeyada”

Chennai– Actress Manisha Yadav will play one of two female lead roles in director Adhirajan’s upcoming Tamil film, “Ninaivellam Neeyada”.

Manisha is known for her performances in critically acclaimed films like “Vazhakku In 9/18”, “Aadhalal Kaadhal Seiveer” and “Oru Kuppai Kadhai”.

The film, which stars actor Prajin in the lead, has music by Ilaiyaraaja and Raja Bhattacharjee as the cameraman.

According to Manisha Yadav, “Movies like Vazhakku En 18/9 ′ and ‘Oru Kuppai Kadhai’ have helped me gain an identity among fans. This film also offers a huge opportunity to act. I liked the script as soon as the director Adhirajan told me about it because he is a character who hides several other characters. I haven’t played such a powerful character yet. This role will be quite a challenge for me.

Sources close to the film’s unit say that 40 percent of the film has already been shot in locations in and around Chennai. Work on the film is advancing at a steady pace, they added.

Athiya Shetty opens up about body shame and insists on empathy

Bombay– Athiya Shetty recently revealed that she experienced body shame as a child because she looked a certain way and it took a long time for her to regain confidence.

Recalling her memories, she said, “Yes, I fell into the category of bodily shame when I was young. People need to understand that body shame is not only associated with being overweight, but also being thin. I’ve always thought that commenting on someone’s weight, how they look, or anything that can make them less confident is something inappropriate.

Emphasizing the importance of choosing words carefully, the actress said, “Our words have such an impact on people and our everyday lives. It is important to be kind and to understand that what we are feeling is reflected in our daily activities as well as in our daily actions and it can also come from a very subconscious place. So you have to be careful about how they comment and what they say about people.

Speaking about her healing process, she said: “I used to be very, very conscious of my body and still am, but I’m doing a lot better because I have a lot more confidence in myself and who I am. as a person today. “

Speaking about the notion of beauty in society, she said, “There are so many false adjectives for beauty. I think it’s scary because you see so many people wanting to look alike and because of social media it’s also from a very young age which is sad.

The actress shared that flaws are a mark of being human and that there is nothing wrong with flaws, “Being imperfect is your own perfect, it’s important to help society understand that everything the world is not the same, so I think it is talked about more for women than for men with different body types. Not all men need to be muscular and look a certain way. because sometimes it is difficult to be a certain way and you shouldn’t need to feel that way, ”she concluded.

Anjali Tatrari unveils her double role in “Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na”

Bombay– “Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na” actress Anjali Tatrari has started playing a dual role in the series’ upcoming streak.

In the next episodes, Anjali will not only be seen as Krisha, but also as Maya. She explains in detail their appearance and the challenges of switching between these two characters.

Anjali shares: “The current trail has kept me on my toes, especially with the major conflict between Devraj and Krisha. The next track will also see the introduction of Maya, Devraj’s first wife who looks exactly like Krisha. It gives me the opportunity to do a dual role for the first time and when the directors narrated the script to me, that was one of the main deciding factors for me to do this show. The challenge of playing two characters was really exciting for me and I knew I had to take on this role.

The show revolves around the story of Krisha Chaturvedi (played by Anjali Tatrari), who marries Prince Devraj (played by Avinesh Rekhi). After coming to Devraj’s house, she learned how he had been married earlier to Maya, who looked exactly like Krisha. Although it is shown in the Daily Soap that Maya is no more, this revelation leaves Krisha in doubt about Devraj’s love for her.

She further adds to the challenges encountered while playing a dual role: “With the start of the Maya track, we shot back-to-back sequences where I play Krisha in one sequence and Maya in another. There are times when I just finished an intense, crying streak as Krisha and then I have to step into the chic, chic avatar of Maya.

“I love playing this variation of characters, where Krisha is a vulnerable character who will adapt to any situation, while Maya is a stubborn girl who will do whatever she wants, no matter what. situation. Their looks are also different. Krisha’s look is very simple, while Maya’s avatar is more modern. The hair and makeup are also so different. I must add that I am more like Krisha in terms of nature and to Maya in terms of style and look. That said, I love both of my characters, ”she says. (IANS)