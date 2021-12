Remember rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at Los Angeles music festivalExBulletin

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler, killed backstage at a concert in Los Angeles on December 19, overcame significant legal issues to gain recognition with his distinctive flow and idiosyncratic pun.





ARI SHAPIRO, HTE: Rapper Drakeo the Ruler was a rising hip-hop star until he was fatally stabbed on Saturday backstage at an Los Angeles music festival where he was scheduled to perform. He was 28 years old. Drakeo was an idiosyncratic rapper who also found himself embroiled in a Byzantine court case that jailed him for over 34 months. Andrew Limbong of NPR has that appreciation. (EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “PIPPY LONG STOCKIN”) DRAKEO THE RULER: (rapping) That’s the rule. I know I am a problem. ANDREW LIMBONG, BYLINE: Cold is probably the most effective way to describe Drakeo the Ruler’s style. Her performance is cool, composed and relaxed, which somehow gives her verses a scary edge. (EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “PIPPY LONG STOCKIN”) DRAKEO THE RULER: (Rapper) The Willie Nelson Road. Little boy, Melvin – to hell, but it’s cold trying to rock hard with Elvis Presley. Don’t test me. LIMBONG: Born Darrell Caldwell in 1993, Drakeo the Ruler first appeared in 2015 with a handful of mixtapes. Part of the Stinc Team, Drakeo has made a name for himself as a hip-hop force to be reckoned with. Then came the legal troubles. A jury has found him innocent of a murder, but a California penal code allows suspected gang members to be charged with crimes committed by other gang members. That’s how Drakeo ended up spending years in Los Angeles Central Men’s Prison. There he spoke to NPR in 2020. DRAKEO THE RULER: You don’t have to be involved. You don’t have to know anything. You just need to be a member of a gang. But then the twist is that my rap group is my gang. Come on, my brother. LIMBONG: He didn’t let the business stop his music though, going so far as to record a project behind bars. (EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “BACKFLIP OR SUMN”) DRAKEO THE RULER: (rapping) But you don’t, though. This is not the point. Say nothing. How do you get that joint out? LIMBONG: He eventually agreed to a plea deal and was released in November 2020. On the rap podcast “No Jumper,” he spoke about the experience, which included long periods of time alone. (EXTRACT FROM PODCAST, “NO JUMPER”) DRAKEO THE RULER: Man, that’s right [expletive] You stand up. I can’t even hear a door close without turning my head. LIMBONG: He wasn’t going to let that stop him from rapping. Andrew Limbong, NPR News. (SOUNDBITE OF THE WAR ON DRUGS SONG, “KNOCKED DOWN”) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/20/1066017183/remembering-rapper-drakeo-the-ruler-fatally-stabbed-at-a-los-angeles-music-festi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos