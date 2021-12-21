Tribal council to pass bill that initiates more hardship aid





GALLUP The Navajo Nation Council is scheduled this week to consider an emergency bill that proposes to provide additional payments to recipients of the Navajo Nation’s CARES fund hardship assistance program. The bill was introduced last week. He proposes to allocate $ 207 million from tribal funding received through the US bailout to distribute payments of $ 600 to each beneficiary. The American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress earlier this year. President Joe Biden signed it into law on March 11. The federal coronavirus relief program enables state, local and tribal governments to provide economic relief from the impacts of the pandemic. He provided $ 2 billion to the Navajo Nation. “The financial devastation suffered by the Navajo people from the COVID-19 pandemic has reached emergency levels, particularly with the onset of winter weather, and the Navajo Nation Council has determined that it is vital that the Navajo people receive immediate financial assistance, ”states of emergency. Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, sponsor of the bill, said on December 20 that if passed, checks would automatically be sent to recipients and there would be an application period for new applicants. “It’s been 283 days since President Joe Biden enacted the American Rescue Plan Act,” Crotty said in a press release issued by the president’s office on Dec. 18. “The Navajo people need immediate assistance now during this pandemic and the Navajo government must respond to their requests.” The $ 600 payment for each recipient and program details are identical to the hardship aid request included in a bill introduced by President Seth Damon in November. The speaker’s bill has not yet been reviewed by the board. Instead, it continues to be discussed by delegates during working sessions. Alray Nelson, spokesperson for the president’s office, said the council is scheduling the special session on December 22. Nelson said the president’s office was aware of the emergency bill and officials attended working sessions with council delegates on federal funding for the American Rescue Plan Act and a program separate relief, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. “If the (measures) are passed, it will be up to President (Jonathan) Nez to approve or veto,” Nelson said. “The board is confident that the president will support bills that will immediately help thousands of Navajo people.” Nez said in a statement to the Daily Times on December 20: “Resolution CJY-41-21 was approved by an overwhelming majority by the council with 21 votes of support in July, and which set the framework for the implementation. ARPA funds, including the allocation of $ 207 million for We will continue to support this, as well as infrastructure development, because we know our people need a helping hand as this pandemic continues. “ Support local journalism with a digital subscription to The Daily Times.

