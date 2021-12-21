10 horror movies starring Hollywood legends

Many actors make their debut in horror films, and many actors end their careers playing there as well. In the golden days of Hollywood, horror movies were considered B-movies, and many of the biggest stars shunned them.

However, the horror genre became more palatable over time, and Hollywood legends often made appearances. Especially later in their careers, it was common for older screen icons to take on minor roles or even lead roles in horror movies, and they often brought star power to lower budget movies.

The Swarm (1978)

In the 1970s, disaster movies were all the rage and fans filled theaters to watch cities being destroyed by various natural disasters.Swarmarrived in the late ’70s and illustrated everything about the disaster horror films of the time. A gigantic swarm of Africanized bees attacks a large city and the government consults various scientists to combat them.

The film stars a handful of Hollywood legends, including Fred MacMurray as mayor, and it was clear the producers were relying on aging stars to bring viewers to the theater. Although he also played Henry Fonda and Olivia de Havilland, the film was a box office bomb and also did not receive critical acclaim.

Comedy of Terrors (1963)

Director Jacques Tourneur had made a name for himself with his atmospheric and stylized horror films.The comedy of terrorshad everything that made Turner’s job great and it was also his first foray into humorous territory. The film tells the story of a crooked undertaker who goes bankrupt because he can’t get clients. In desperation, the undertaker decides to start making his own clients and the business begins to flourish.





The cast is anchored by established horror names like Boris Karloff and Vincent Price as well as Peter Lorre in one of his last roles. The film is a great mix of humor and horror and is made even better by its excellent cast of actors.

Soylent Green (1973)

Soylent Greenis a gruesome take on the future of established director Richard Fleischer. The story follows an innocent cop who investigates a food company that claims to have solved the global hunger crisis with its new product Soylent green.

The film was a box office hit and was one of the most memorable B-movies of the 1970s. The story, though a bit cheesy for modern audiences, has been backed by established actors. like Charlton Heston. Impressively, the film also stars Edward G. Robinson, who was at the end of his screen career.





The Fury (1978)

Even as a young director, Brian De Palma had established himself as a powerhouse in the horror thriller genre, and his films could achieve star power.Fury is a unique offering of the work of De Palma and tells the story of a CIA agent who teams up with a telepathic woman to save her son from terrorists.

Although co-starring director of the film John Cassavetes, the real star of the film is Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas. Douglas is excellent in the movie and brings a lot of legitimacy to the silly premise. Although Douglas had starred in many films so far,Furywas his first foray into horror.





The Changeling (1980)

Horror movies are loved because they give audiences a thrill, and many moviegoers love to be scared. However, the best horror films are also tinged with tragedy andThe Changelingis a perfect example. The film follows a composer who loses his wife and child in a car accident. To cope, he moves to a remote town and lives in a house which he quickly learns is haunted.

The film stars George C. Scott who had a unique opportunity to play a character with emotional depth. AlthoughThe Changelingwas a low budget b-photo, it was well written, and George C. Scott’s performance elevates the material beyond just a ghost story.





Dracula (1979)

The story of Count Dracula has been adapted dozens of times with varying degrees of success. While the main elements of the story have remained cohesive, each adaptation has tried to bring something new to the classic tale.Dracula1979 brings an extra layer of romantic interest that was present in the novel but was left out in most film adaptations.

Because the film was based on a classic story, the filmmakers chose a classic stage and screen actor for the role of Dr. Van Helsing. Laurence Olivier was synonymous with the works of William Shakespeare and he had made a successful career playing in screen adaptations of his work. Olivier’s performance brings just the right amount of bravado to the film and he showed he can do more than Shakespeare.





Doctor Moreau’s Island (1996)

Not all movies of the last days of an actor’s career are shining moments.Dr Moreau’s Islandwas a modern adaptation of the classic novel about a mad doctor who uses humans for his genetic experiments.

The film was a bewildering faux pas for everyone involved and it was notoriously criticized by critics and fans alike. Strangely enough, the film stars Marlon Brando as Dr. Moreau in an odd turn for the screen legend. While the film didn’t completely tarnish Brando’s legendary career, it was certainly one of the weak spots.

The omen (1976)

Because of blockbuster movies likeThe Exorcist, horror movies had become all the rage by the mid-1970s.The omenwas a big budget horror film about the US Ambassador to Britain and his wife as a series of mysterious things begin to unfold around their young child.





Gregory Peck, already decades in his career, stars in the film and delivers a solid performance. The film didn’t necessarily need Gregory Peck to legitimize itself, but the appearance of the Hollywood star put the film above and helped it become a classic.

Straight jacket (1964)

Straight jacketwas a perfect example of director William Castle’s signature filmmaking style. It tells the story of a woman returning home after 20 years in a mental health facility for double murder. Suspicion arises as a series of gruesome events begin to unfold around her.

Joan Crawford is the star and she delivers a tour de force. Crawford’s career has seen many peaks and valleys and by the 1960s she had started working almost exclusively in B-movies after a long career in Hollywood films.

Ghost Story (1981)

Ghost storywas the perfect opportunity to pass the torch between generations of movie stars. The story follows a group of older men as they are haunted by a dark ghost from their past. A young college professor is haunted by the same ghost and they team up to finally get shutdown.

The filmmakers made a smart choice by hiring one of cinema’s greatest legends in one of the main roles. Fred Astaire, who made a career in musical films, showed his range and proved that even later in his life he still had the “it” factor that made him a star in the first place.





