83 Movie Review You’ll Be Proud Of Bollywood After Watching This Director Kabir Khan





When a highly anticipated movie has been delayed and put off, it’s too easy for expectations to fade over time, and for the movie to be criticized with a fine tooth comb once it’s finally released. , for eagerness has now become a double-edged sword. With the exception of the subject on which it is based, the film 83 is a completely unknown element. To top it off, other cricket themed films like Lagaan, Iqbal, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, have received negative reviews from critics and the public. Then there is the film based on a true story of pride and emotion. As a result, 83 To overcome these insurmountable obstacles, the film had to be a truly extraordinary work. Is that the case? Good…Also Read – Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi Present “Gehraiyaan” A Relationship Movie – Release Date, Watch Teaser Movie: 83 Also Read – Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone – Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Passionate Kiss on Lips, Fans Say What Hot Chemistry Director: Kabir Khan Also Read – Deepika Padukone Shares Sneak Peek of Her Next Untitled Project with Siddhant Chaturvedi To throw: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree Ratings: 4.5 / 5 On: Unless you’ve lived under a rock or the trailer doesn’t make it quite obvious; 83 The film is based on the remarkable victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 Cricket World Cup which in itself transformed the face of cricket around the world and made India the major force in the world. this sport. Three events stand out: India’s first surprise game against the West Indies, Kapil Dev’s world record 175 against Zimbabwe, which kept India alive in the 1983 World Cup, and Kapil’s throwback in the final to rule out Vivian Richards, who turned the game upside down. These are the moments that defined the 1983 Cricket World Cup, and these are also the ones that make this movie. Success or failure? 83 Movie releases a flood of emotions that will not be released until the end of the film. Believe me when I say that every theater in India will be turned into a stadium, mainly because cricket enters the fundamental passion that unites the country like nothing else. This is all due to the masterful direction of Kabir Khan, who is at the top of his game, delivering the goods with a film almost devoid of history and extremely difficult to stage given that it focuses on a single tournament without waste time on the backstory. However, it pays a lot if the directing masterclass is accompanied by an acting masterclass of Ranveer Singh, who lives, breathes and transforms into the famous Kapil Dev. The cast of everyone else is also excellent, with Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna and Harrdy Sandhu particularly standing out. Even small performers, such as those who play Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Greg Chappell and Kevin Curran, are performed to perfection. The hair and makeup departments, along with publisher Nitin Baid, music composer Julius Packiam, and music composer Pritam deserve special attention to bring Kabir Khan’s vision to life and capture every memorable moment to the fullest. Deepika Padukone also gives a heartfelt performance in her extended cameo. 83 The film takes its time getting to the heart of the matter, with some funny passages that don’t hurt but don’t offer much. Additionally, the first half of the film suffers from a lack of a decent script, which Kabir’s grand directing happily avoids for the rest of the film. If you’ve been at 83 you’ll walk away with a big smile on your face, dripping with nostalgia if you’ve been there, or trying to live the memory if you’ve just heard and read about it and always wanted to go. It was definitely a success for us. Have you seen the movie before? Let us know your comments. Watch this space for more movie reviews.

