Bollywood has helped me serve my family: Govinda | Bollywood

Govinda marked his acting debut 35 years ago with Ilzaam (1986). And since then he has carved out a place for himself as a comedy actor.

It’s been quite interesting, says Govinda, speaking of his career chart. It elaborates, It has helped me to serve my family. I could create my own brand of cinema. I’m grateful that I was able to bring new stars, producers, and directors into the industry, and they’ve all been very successful. If I look back, har jagah mother apne hi dikhaayi dete hain (smiles).

While he may be slowing down when it comes to movies right now, he made fruitful use of his time by pursuing music. I thought about creating my own platform, Govinda Royalles, so that people who want to see songs like Govinda can watch them and have fun. I wrote about 100-150 songs. I also want to sing and perform songs on my own, shares the actor, adding that he is looking forward to huge proposals from the filmmakers.

Meanwhile, as Govinda turns 58 today, we ask her about her birthday party plans. I plan to visit a temple dedicated to a goddess. Whenever I miss my mother, I visit a temple. Usually I go alone but this time I asked my wife to come with me. We’re gonna do a poo together, he tells us.

Speaking of his feelings of gratitude for the life and career he has had, actor Partner (2007) adds: The best thing I learned from my mother is to create an aura of happiness around me, rather than to wait for other people or things to bring me joy. I believe my life is the result of the decisions I made. Nothing could tarnish my name or my image. I believe in karma and doing good deeds, he finished.