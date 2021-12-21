Actor Jay Johnston told me he was at the Capitol Riot, director says

THEOne of the biggest mysteries to emerge from the deadly January 6 insurgency was the identity of the man known to the federal government as number 247.

On March 4, the FBI share a pair of photographs on his social media channels of a brooding guy spotted in the United States Capitol wearing a camouflage jacket and bandana. Many quickly noticed that the man bore a striking resemblance to Jay Johnston, a fellow actor best known for his comedic roles in Mr. Show, Development stopped, and voicing the character of Jimmy Pesto in the Foxs animated hit Bobs Burgers.

I’m not a detective, but I know Jay. He said he was there. And that’s him in the photo. So Cassandra Church, an actress who worked with Johnston in the series Harmontown, tweeted to the FBI in March.

In the months that followed, Johnston disappeared from the radar and that, coupled with not being charged with his alleged involvement in the Trump-instigated riot, made it difficult for anyone to confirm if it was indeed. from him to the Capitol.

Last week, The Daily Beast reported that Johnston had been banned from further appearing on Bobs Burgers due to whatever is wanted by the FBI (Fox and Disney have rather conveniently declined to comment; the texts and calls to Johnston have not been returned). But now two sources who worked with Johnston on the next movie Wing Dad say he confessed to them that he was indeed on Capitol Hill on Jan.6 to protest what he believed to be voter fraud.

I held out my hand to him. I was curious to see him enter the Capitol, because I feel it is a very big offense to our democracy and to our nation. It’s horrible, Lucas Astrom, the director of Wing Dad, tells The Daily Beast. But he said he was just at the protest and he hadn’t physically been to Capitol Hill, so I have to take his word for it on that. He was not sentenced, purged, or arrested.

He pauses. But yeah, I asked him about it, and he said, yeah, he was there, and he believed there was a fraud and just wanted to show his support. (The Astroms account was confirmed by another actor in Wing Dad, who wished to remain anonymous.)

Johnston and countless others were prompted for action by then-President Donald Trump and various prominent Republicans who relentlessly propagated undemocratic lies about the 2020 election results, lies and conspiracy theories that fueled a failed coup and other GOP elections and crackdowns across the country.

According to Astrom, Wing Dad was filmed in a matter of weeks in December 2020, shortly before the tragic events of January 6. The cast and crew lived together in Big Bear during the intimate filming, and Johnstons’ far-right politics were never discussed.

We had a good time shooting and then I saw he was there [at the Capitol] and was like whoa I didn’t see it coming at all, suggests Astrom. I think we were shocked more than anything. It’s almost like going to a family dinner with people you’ve known for a while and then someone gets a little too drunk and starts talking crazy. You know what I mean?

Wing Dad tells the story of a cafe struggling to survive during the pandemic, but it goes deeper into the father’s alcoholism and how the family copes with it, says Astrom. Johnston plays Allen, the estranged father with a drinking problem the family is trying to rehabilitate. But it’s a comedy more than anything, he adds.

Paige Feldman, who co-wrote Wing Dad, was also taken aback by the news that one of the stars in her film was an insurgent.

I saw this, and I panicked

I saw that, and I panicked because this is the first feature film that I was hired to write, and he’s a great little independent, so it’s not like we can do a situation Tig Notaro CGI [who was digitally edited in to replace Chris DElia in Zack Snyders Army of the Dead], like I’d like to, she said, noting that I wrote it and there’s a lot of liberal propaganda in there, because it’s just me.

Things got even more surreal in October this year, when a screening of Wing Dad was held for his cast and crew in Los Angeles and Johnston, many of whom had not heard of since the FBI photo seen around the world, showed up.

There was the screening, then a drink with the cast and crew. For me that was a little weird, says Feldman.

The vibe was cool, maintains Astrom, who posted a photo of the cast and crew, including Johnston, to Instagram that evening. I’m sure people may have been dissuaded from starting, but everyone who was there was very supportive. I recently had some old comedian friends on Facebook who came up to me and really disapproved of him and the situation, but it happened after the shoot and I wouldn’t have worked with him if I had known beforehand. .

Over the past few years, other comedians and other entertainment folks who know Johnston have described him in somewhat tragic terms, citing personal issues the actor struggled with, as well as his years-long descent into far-right politics, which included a 2015 appearance on the show from Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

Since the FBI tweeted what many suspected to be Johnston, several former friends and associates of the Mr. Show A former student told the Daily Beast they tried to contact Johnston, or at least tried to find out where he was in the months following the deadly pro-Trump riot in Washington, DC

All said they came back empty, or that they were having trouble knowing where he was, if he had spoken to federal authorities or if he had found a lawyer.

It was clear that a lot of people just decided to keep quiet about it, said a person who has known Johnston for years.

Turns out if they wanted to find a site after January 6th. Johnston, all they had to do was stake a Wing Dad screening.

For an alleged insurrectionist to star in the first feature film I wrote is far from ideal. I mean, that’s obviously an understatement, says Feldman. I’m really proud of the work I did on this movie and having it marred by the actions of an actor is a bit painful.