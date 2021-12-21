Ball Ball Or Ballet, Vaani Kapoor Is Pro In Both





Vaani Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: _vaanikapoor_) Strong points Vaani shared a boomerang on Monday

“Shoot Life” she wrote

“Cutie!” commented Raashii Khanna New Delhi: Vaani Kapoor received the best reviews of his career for his last outing, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. But she’s not one to rest on her laurels and has already moved on to her next project. After setting the screen on fire with some quintessential Bollywood moves alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor is indulging in something more western for his next shoot. While the actress hasn’t revealed what she’s working on, Vaani Kapoor shared a Boomerang of herself performing a ballet move. In the caption she wrote, From Balle Balle to Ballet. There’s really nothing she can’t do, is there? In response to the video, actress Raashii Khanna told Cutie. Vaani Kapoor often shares updates about her work on social media. She recently posted a collection of photos of herself trying on various outfits for her role, Maanvi Brar, in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. At the post office, she tries on dresses, sportswear, sweaters, pants and skater skirts. For the legend, she wrote, Maanvi in ​​the making, accompanied by a dress and a heart-shaped emoticon. Raashii Khanna, once again, made an appearance in the comments section and wrote Stunner. In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Vaani Kapoor embodies a trans woman. The film, according to the actress, is a “conversation starter.” The actress said PTI that the film aspires to provide a true on-screen portrayal of trans people in Bollywood cinema. We just wanted to normalize that and break the stereotypes. There is this perception, built over all these years of growing up. The benchmarks we’ve witnessed in movies and shows, I think we don’t need to live by today, said Vaani Kapoor. It is a misrepresentation. Referring to her character, added Vaani Kapoor, Maanvi is not a cliché. Abhishek never tried to victimize her or make the story too dramatic. He created the right balance, which was difficult to find. It’s not judgmental and caters to all kinds of audiences – both progressives and regressives. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Vaani Kapoor debuted in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance by Yash Raj Films. She followed this up with roles in films such as Aha Kalyanam, Befikre, War and The lower end of the bell.

