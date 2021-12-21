Jesus Actor in The Chosen Talks About Shows Christmas Special | Catholic National Register





WASHINGTON The internet series The chosen one recently released in theaters with a Christmas special that follows the birth of Christ through the eyes of Mary and Joseph. Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus, spoke with EWTN in-depth news on the show’s mission and its Catholic faith. Roumie identified The chosen one as the first multi-season TV series on the Life of Christ during its December 17 interview in Paris. The idea is that if we can see Jesus and meet Jesus through the eyes of those who knew him best, the disciples, his friends, and see how they were touched by his life, then we as viewers too. , can also be touched by The Life of Jesus, he explained. Roumie has confirmed that he faces spiritual challenges in the role. He said, I think there are always some forms of spiritual attack whenever you devote yourself to serving God and serving Jesus and making the name of Jesus known to the whole world. The chosen one, which is mainly accessed through the broadcasts app, has been downloaded in all countries around the world and translated into more than 50 languages ​​so far, he said. So, whenever you take on such an important task and mission, you will always be subject to enemy attacks, he added. But, it’s okay because we all know how the story ends. As The chosen one is international in terms of audience, those who create and work on the show also come from diverse backgrounds. The show’s creator, Dallas Jenkins, is an evangelical Protestant and many church communities are represented on set. It really has been an ecumenical effort that I think TV shows, and even just workplaces, could use as a guideline on how to work, live and create a truly harmonious project, said Roumie. Roumie is a Catholic devoted to Divine Mercy and who finds peace in the sacraments. I shot three days on a project on Sainte Faustina from Saint Luke Productions called Faustina: Messenger of Divine Mercy and it was a meaningful introduction to Saint Faustina, Roumie said of her first time as Christ. While her father has also had a devotion to Divine Mercy for the past 30 years, Roumie credits this project with having sparked her own devotion. He has since incorporated this devotion into his regular prayer life. Speaking of the beauty of the sacraments, he added, I think the sacraments are what brings us to literal and metaphorical fellowship with Jesus Christ himself. So, for me, I feel immense peace every time I take the sacraments. I think spiritually it brings me closer and closer to that level of human perfection that has always been encouraged to be achieved by Jesus, he continued. It is a deeper spiritual meditation on the life of Christ, Christ being, who he is, what he did, what his sacrifice was. I think this is all about bringing us closer to the beings God created us for, Roumie concluded.

