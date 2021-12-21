Priyanka Chopra on being taken seriously in Hollywood





Priyanka’s big-screen Hollywood debut was opposite Dwayne Johnson in 2017 Baywatch. Strong points The 39-year-old actress moved to America about seven years ago

She went to auditions, worked to get good roles in big movies

“I didn’t wear my fame that I had built in India,” Priyanka said New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra sees giant Hollywood moment with role in fourth Matrix film, nothing less – but it’s been a tough job getting here. When the 39-year-old actress moved to America about seven years ago, she was a big Bollywood star, but few Westerners knew about her fame. She went to auditions and worked to get good roles in big movies. “When I went to America and started working, it was very hard for people to take me seriously. It was hard to convince people that I could play key roles and lead roles. India I walked into every room as a new actor and asked for opportunities, ”Priyanka told NDTV. Priyanka’s defining role was that of a leader in Quantico which ran from 2015 to 2018. His big screen debut was alongside Dwayne Johnson in the film version of Baywatch in 2017. Today, after years of hard work, Priyanka Chopra is as big an international star as she is at home. She has big brands and pivotal roles in big movies, she has presented awards at the Oscars and various other world cinema awards. Priyanka is also a major presence at the Met Gala and other major events. It all led to this moment – Priyanka Chopra plays Sita in the new Matrix film starring original actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity. Matrix resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, is released in India this Friday. “For people to develop their confidence in you, it takes time. I’ve been working for almost seven years (in Hollywood). It’s very exciting to have confidence in a movie like Matrix resurrections“said Priyanka. While Priyanka Chopra may have been offered the Red Pill, she feels there has been a lack of opportunities in the global entertainment industry for South Asian actors – a gap she and other players have just started to fill. She names Mindy Kaling with whom she collaborates, and Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed. “Few of us South Asians, like Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Riz Ahmed, where we pushed the envelope, where the door was opened and we asked for a place on the table,” Priyanka told NDTV. Their work has only just begun. When asked if South Asians now have a place on the table, Priyanka Chopra replied, “No, we are not. We have a long way to go but we have our foot in the door.” Matrix resurrections the cast includes Jada Pinkett Smith who played Niobe in the second and third films, Revolutions and Reloaded. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Morpheus, succeeding Laurence Fishburne who made the role iconic in the original trilogy; the role of Agent Smith, played by Hugo Weaving, has been recast with Jonathan Groff. Neil Patrick Harris is an addition to the cast, playing Neo’s therapist. Priyanka Chopra has not been fully claimed by Hollywood; she will also be seen in a Bollywood commercial film, Farhan Akhtar Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. “I told Farhan it’s been a long time since I spoke Hindi in a movie, I want to do that and I want to dance so there should be dancing in the movie,” she said. at NDTV. Jee Le Zaraa will be shot towards the end of 2022.

