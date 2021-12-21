This is how Preity Zinta is linked to Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves; watch the viral video: The Tribune India





Tribune Web Office Chandigarh, December 21 It was in 1999 that Preity Zinta won the “Best First Female Film” at the Zee Cine Awards for her film Soldier. And guess who was the Hollywood star who presented him with the trophy. Video from the awards show, which shows Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves handing the trophy to Preity Zinta, has resurfaced online and is going viral again. Dressed in a kurta, Keanu Reeves presented the award to Preity in the most dignified manner. He is with his band mates Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse. The video was shared on a Facebook page titled “Indians on Internet” this Saturday, and has since received thousands of views and comments. Watch the video below In 1999, Keanu Reeves was the bassist and backing vocalist of Dogstar, a rock band active until 2002. The group had performed at the Zee Cine Awards, after which Keanu and her band mates were called on to the stage to present the trophy for “Best Female Debut Album”. In August, Preity Zinta shared the video of the awards ceremony on Instagram to celebrate her 23 years in the industry. “23 Years of Movies If you are used to chasing rainbows, be prepared to soak in the rain because a life without rain is like the sun without shadow. Today I turn 23 in the movies and I must admit that I am a little overwhelmed thinking of all these people who have contributed to my journey. I am honored and grateful to all of them for having supported me, challenged and pushed me to become a better version of myself. A big and sincere thank you to all my colleagues, fans and critics for pulling me up when I was down and pulling me down when my feet left the sol This video takes me back to the top prize I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It was like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, create a world of magic and Dil Have fun again »

