Star Wars Young Boba Fett remembers original actor in Throwback Image





Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones, remembers the original Bounty Hunters actor Jeremy Bulloch in a throwback image.

Daniel Logan, who played youngBoba fettinStar Wars: Attack Of The Clonesoriginal Bounty Hunters actor Jeremy Bulloch recalls in a throwback image. Bulloch originally playedStar wars‘iconic Boba Fett in the 1980s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Backbefore resuming his role in the 1983s Star Wars:Return of the Jedi.Sadly, Bulloch passed away on December 17, 2020, as didThe Mandalorianbrought his character back to the forefront. Although there are hardly any lines in the original Star wars trilogy, Bullochs’ presence helped make Boba Fett one of the most belovedStar warscharacters of all time. InReturn of the Jedi, Fett apparently reached his end via a Sarlacc pit. However, the Disney +The Mandalorian series, which takes place after the events of Episode VI, revealed that Fett survived. In The Mandalorian season 2, the character was brought back with a vengeance. Disney and Lucasfilm added a tribute to Bulloch inThe Mandaloriansseason 2 finale. Just before the credits scene teasesBoba Fett’s book, a tribute can be seen showing the dedication of the episode:In memory of Jeremy Bulloch. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Boba Fett Isn’t Really A Villain (And Clone Wars Proved It) Logan, who played Fett inAttack of the Clonesand voiced the character inThe clone wars, recently shared an image of himself and Bulloch at a fan convention. Bulloch was a regular on the convention circuit after his role as Boba and was loved by fans around the world. In the return image and touching caption, Logan pays homage to his predecessor, saying “Gone, but never forgotten.”See his original post below: Click here to view the original post Not the original version described by Bulloch, Logans Boba was revealed to be a genetic clone and adopted son of Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) inAttack of the Clones. That being said,The Mandalorianbrought Fett back with Morrison in the role thanks to a subplot involving his long-lost family armor. Now Morrison is at the forefront, leading his own series inBoba’s bookfat, which will be released on Disney + on December 29.

The Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez series will also feature Fennec Shand and further explore the galactic underworld as Fett takes control of Jabba the Hutts’ territory. It’s safe to say that Fett won’t just remain one of the most belovedStar warscharacters, but also one of the most important to move forward. While Morrison’s face is now used to represent Fett, every time he puts on this helmet he does so for himself and for the actors who came before him. Not the least of them is Jeremy Bullock; the man who first put on the helmet, the jetpack and woreBoba fettwith him for much of his life. To quote Logan, gone but never forgotten.

More: Boba Fett May Create New Canon Deleted Hope Scene Source: Daniel Logan/ Instagram Kevin Feige reveals Jon Favreau’s biggest change in MCU movie

