There is no need to talk about Allu Arjun’s vast fan base in North India. That’s why the creators of Pushpa: The Rise released it in Hindi as well.

Besides the audience, many Bollywood stars are also won over by Allu Arjun’s incredible performance in his latest film, Pushpa.

Popular Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi tweeted about Allu Arjun and Pushpa.

The actress said that she is cheering on the actor and also mentioned that the movie Pushpa is epic.

Directed by mastermind, Sukumar, the action flick received rave reviews and decent collections in North India.

