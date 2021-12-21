NSW Coroner Praises Heroic Actions Of Those Who Tried To Help Home and Away Actress Jessica Falkholt | New South Wales





The heroic actions of passers-by who tried to save the Falkholt family after a horrific car crash on Boxing Day have been hailed during the inquest into their deaths. Home and Away actor Jessica Falkholt, sister and parents died after another car driven by a drug-affected driver failed to negotiate a bend on a freeway as the family drove back to Sydney after a Christmas event on the south coast of New South Wales in 2017. A witness described the cars as colliding with such force that they were pushed into the air and momentarily formed a triangle, the NSW Coroners Court said during the inquest. Husband and wife Lars and Vivian Falkholt died in the fiery crash. Jessica and her sister, Annabelle, were dragged out of the wreckage by passers-by but later died in hospital. In delivering her findings on Tuesday, Coroner Teresa OSullivan said the collision had horrified the community. The tragedy of the events was made worse by the fact that the accident happened on Boxing Day, a day many of us look forward to celebrating with our family and friends, she said. Given the graphic nature of the crash, OSullivan paid special tribute to members of the community who attempted to free the family from the wreckage at the risk of their lives. The heroic actions of many community members and off-duty medical staff are remarkable, she said. Like [Vivians brother Paul Ponticello] Noted, their actions give her confidence and the knowledge that her family was not alone as a result of the accident. During the investigation, family members described the Falkholts as gentle souls, extremely close and devoted to one another. The family experienced continued grief and an ever-present sense of loss, OSullivan said. The tyranny of distance compounded their loss and an increased sense of helplessness, she said of the Falkholts parents in Sweden. Investigation found that the accident was caused by Craig Whitall, a longtime patient in the methadone treatment program who had numerous medical issues and a horrendous driving record dating back to 1984. A cocktail of prescription drugs was found in the Whitalls system, which a forensic pharmacologist believed likely caused significant impairment in his cognitive and motor functions, leading to impaired ability to drive. Given the circumstances of the collision, it was easy to ignore the fact that it claimed a fifth life, OSullivan said. Mr Whittall may have had a busy life and many flaws, but he was still part of a family that regrets and mourns him, she said.

