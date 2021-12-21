Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t “subtle” about “demanding opportunities” in Hollywood; getting a project like Matrix took a decade





Actress Priyanka Chopra said she couldn’t be “subtle” when she wanted to sit at the Hollywood table because there was so much room for improvement. And while things have improved, she said she can only take credit for initiating a process of change, the real impact of which will not be felt until later.

In an interview with NDTV before the release of Matrix resurrections, perhaps her most prominent Hollywood role, Priyanka said Westerners need to have “some confidence” in her before they can land a role like this. Calling a role in the Matrix franchise “a big deal,” the actress said she left her fame behind when she moved to the United States. “I demanded opportunities, honestly, and it took seven to ten years. I’m just not subtle about it, ”she said. Priyanka plays Hours in the film, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead roles. She said she had worked in Hollywood for almost seven years and was happy to have developed that confidence. She acknowledged the work that has been done to bring her to this position, but admitted that there is still a long way to go. “I want to try to have at least as prolific experience in entertainment as I did in India,” she said. Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. It comes almost two decades after The Matrix Revolutions, which was supposed to be the final chapter of the original series. Priyanka made her Hollywood debut first as a singer and then on the Quantico TV show, which ran for three seasons. She made her film debut with a villainous turn in Malibu Alert, starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

