HOLIDAY DEVELOPMENT: Historians Say Christmas Isn’t the Only Holiday Celebrated in December | Culture & Leisure

Each year in December, most American families planted trees to celebrate Christmas, but the story of the year-end celebrations did not start with the Christian holiday, and did not end there.

Many traditions dot the winter holidays, both inside and outside the Christian faith. Among them are Hanukkah, Krampus, Kwanzaa, or the ancient Roman celebration of Saturnalia.

Chanukah is a Jewish celebration derived from the Hebrew word “Chanukah”, which means “dedication”. In 2021, the party started on November 28 and ended on December 6. It began with the historical event of the 2nd century BC. These peoples tried to convert believing Jews and divert them from their belief in one God to the many gods in the Greek pantheon.

Melissa Schnur, a graduate of Northeastern State University, is a practicing Jew. She explained that Chanukah takes place at the same time every year on the Jewish calendar, but not on the Gregorian calendar with which most Americans are familiar.

“The Jewish calendar is based on the moon, with a leap month change every year to keep the holidays in their correct season,” she said.

This religious conflict led to a war in which a small band of Israel, led by Judah the Maccabee, the fourth son of Jacob and Leah, defeated a huge army of Seleucids. The Jews were able to recover the Holy Temple. When they entered the holy shrine, they saw that there was only a small vessel of oil left. They used a little oil to light the menorah, which should only have burned one day. However, it is said that God’s faithfulness kept the fire burning for eight days in a row with this tiny amount of oil until new oil could be purified for use.

Today, Jews remember what God did for them by lighting a menorah candle every night during the eight days of Chanukah. The eight candles are lit by the “shamash” or the flame that accompanies them. Many Jews also recite special blessings, sing traditional songs of praise, and say prayers during this special time.

As Chanukah ends each year, the feast of St. Nicholas, commonly associated in popular culture with Krampus, begins. Saint Nicholas, whose companion according to some Eastern European legends was an evil creature known as Krampus, is honored at a feast every year on December 6. It is said that on the night of December 5, Saint Nicholas arrives to bless good children with beautiful gifts. In some traditions, this night also means visiting Krampus, who beats ugly children with branches, eats them, or even takes them to hell to punish them for bad behavior.

Krampus is usually celebrated in Central European countries, such as Austria, and is believed to originate from Germany. The word “Krampen” in German is translated as “claw”. Some legends say that Krampus is the offspring of Hel, the Norse god of the underworld. His mythology is not closely related to Saint Nicholas, but appears in relation to him in some selected traditions.

Abigail Flavin, a resident of Tahlequah, is a practicing Catholic who has studied her faith history.

“I only heard about Krampus much, much later in life, once the Krampusnacht and the Krampusfests became part of popular culture,” Flavin said. “The Krampus lore is really quite limited, and when it reliably appears as part of the St. Nicholas Day festivities, he’s more of a sidekick than anything else.”

The original Krampus tales date from the 11th century and possibly earlier. Some historians cite a conflict between the Catholic tradition of the feast of St. Nicholas and the traditions of Krampus, but this has never been a great goal of the church.

“Krampus was a popular figure used in medieval German moral plays, to help educate the public,” Flavin said. “Certainly there were a few limited factions in the Church that tried to ban the Austrian Catholic Union from Krampus during the Nazi era, but there were also civic groups and educational groups that warned the parents against using Krampus to force good behavior. “

Although for most Catholics the celebration of the feast of St. Nicholas is entirely separate from the tradition of the Krampusnacht, now is the time to give gifts.

“When the boys were much younger, we included little cards of Saint Nicholas, praising their cuteness and reminding them of the true meaning of Christmas. Some of the little gifts they’ve received in the past have included fun art supplies, coins from other countries, and little Saint Nicholas charms from Tiny Saints, ”Flavin said. “This year they received Christmas stamps, candy cane pens, Christmas cookie cutters and candy canes.”

Another holiday celebrated during this time of year is Kwanzaa. The name comes from Swahili and means “first”. It is a festival which recognizes and celebrates essentially the first fruits of the African harvests and which is at the same time secular and religious. Kwanzaa observance began in the United States during the days of the civil rights movement, when Maulana Ron Karenga adapted it for observance here.

One of the main symbols related to Kwanzaa is the Mishumaa Saba, or seven candles, which represent the seven principles. These candles fit into a special candle holder known as a Kinara. The seven principles are Umoja, which refers to oneness; Kujichagulia, self-determination; Ujima, which is collective work and shared responsibility; Ujamaa, or cooperative economy; Nia, goal; Kuumba, which is creativity; and finally Imani, or faith. These principles guide individuals to meaningful reflection during this time.

Kwanzaa is celebrated from December 26. For each passing day, one of the Seven Principles is central to reflection and, in a sense, manifestation. Each principle is represented by a candle, which is lit in a special ceremony each day which begins the time of reflection.

Kwanzaa is recognized by Dr. Elizabeth Pleck, a historian working in the Department of History at the University of Illinois, as having significant historical and cultural significance.

“Kwanzaa, created in 1966, is one of the most enduring innovations of black American nationalism of the 1960s,” Pleck said. “It’s even more important as a cultural event where African-American racial identity is formed and reshaped in the post-Civil Rights era.”

While Kwanzaa has deep historical significance for many Americans, the Saturnalia have a much older origin. It is the Roman celebration of the god Saturn, who was associated with agriculture and time. Because of this connection, the Saturnalia are often in keeping with the winter solstice and the agricultural rituals of these ancient peoples. It is believed to be a week-long festival usually beginning on December 17 of each year, according to the Julian calendar, and often ending on December 25, which is the winter solstice.

Some historians believe the onset of Christmas was a calculated attempt by Christian believers to replace pagan ritual, get more Romans to convert to Christianity, and for ancient pagans to accept Christianity as Rome’s new official religion.

Regardless of intentions, because the two different populations cohabited in Rome, many traditions of Saturnalia and Christmas coincided. Both incorporate concepts such as gifts, feasting together, and time spent with family and friends.