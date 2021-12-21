New trends: Govinda’s birthday: when Govinda cried a lot with his mother for not being able to buy a ration, he was in bad shape





Govinda… (Govinda) As soon as that name comes to mind, the face of a star known for her terrific acting, incredible comedic timing, excellent dancing appears. Govinda dominated a lot in the 80s and 90s. They were doing 4-5 films together. He was reaching new heights of fame. But there was a time in Govinda’s life when he couldn’t even buy a ration and couldn’t even repay the loan taken out. Govinda had recounted this period in an interview given to “India Today” in 1997. He had recounted how he came out of the streets of Virar’s chawl to become a Bollywood star. When Govinda was young, his family was in dire financial straits.



Bania would stand for hours, Govinda could not give money

Govinda had said: “The banya made me stay for hours in front of its store because I did not pay for the ration I bought. I once refused to go to the store. Then my mother started to cry and I too started to cry.

Read: Govinda was born in this chawl, an emotional glimpse into the days of Struggle seen in the viral video When the whole family started living in the chawl

Let us tell you that Govinda’s father Arun Ahuja was a well-known hero of the 40’s and 50’s and his mother Nirmala Devi was a singer and actress. Despite this, Govinda and her whole family had to face difficult times. Govinda’s father, Arun Ahuja, had produced a film, which was a flop. As a result, the whole family suffered heavy losses and it became difficult to survive. Govinda’s family had to sell their bungalow on Carter Road. Then the whole family came to live in a chawl in Virar.



When the producer-director pushed him away

This is where Govinda was born. Later, when Govinda became a star in the movies, he also went to his home in Virar Chawl. Despite being the son of a hero and a singer, Govinda also had to struggle a lot for films. Govinda had recounted in a special conversation with NavbharatTimes.com in 2018 that during Struggle’s time he was kicked out by many producer-directors. At that time, Govinda did not even have the money to eat. But there was a Bengali brother who fed him and didn’t even take money. To read: 27 years ago, Govinda had a very serious accident, blood was flowing from his head, but the shooting was not canceled Everything from food to dance fees, deleted

Govinda had said: “When I was having a hard time, I used to approach every director-producer to take me in his film. Several times I have been kicked out of my office by great directors and reputable producers. I used to fight a lot when people pushed me out of my office. During the wrestling there was a Bengali brother who fed me and then did not take money, even a brother with shoes did not take money from me and the dance master-combat master also did not take his fees from me. All because of the grace of God. Govinda’s song “Tip Tip Pani Barsa” Govinda dance video: Sarkai Low Khatiya… but Govinda danced at the Khajuraho film festival

