Illinois sets new daily COVID-19 case record for the year





Illinois recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in 2021 on Monday, with a total of 12,328 people testing positive. The last time a higher daily total was reported was just over a year ago, when on December 1, 2020, the state reported 12,542 cases. The main difference is that 11 deaths were reported on Monday compared to the 125 deaths reported on the first day of December last year, two weeks before the first life-saving vaccines were administered in Illinois. This is the second time in less than a week that a new record number of daily cases has been set for the year. A total of 11,858 cases were reported as of Thursday. The new high comes as people are increasingly worried about a winter wave that could climb even more as people travel for the holidays. According to figures released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, hospitalizations, cases and deaths have more than doubled since last month. The state has added cases at an average rate of nearly 8,600 a day, a number that has skyrocketed since late October and has seen more hospital beds filled and more families facing tragedy . Illinois hospitals were treating 3,960 COVID-19 patients on Sunday evening. Intensive care units have an almost 88% capacity statewide. The virus has claimed an average of 46 deaths per day over the past week, the worst since mid-February. The peak occurred even before the more transmissible but potentially less potent variant, according to early research, took hold in the state. Seventeen cases have been confirmed statewide, but many more are suspected, and the total is likely to increase rapidly, according to the Cook County Public Health Department. Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said his office was considering a full set of new mitigation measures, but would not say whether the city would institute a vaccination requirement for indoor meals, a mandate that has been put in place in a handful of other major cities. A message left with a Lightfoot spokesperson was not immediately returned on Monday. State figures continue to show that the unvaccinated are most at risk: Less than a tenth of a percent of fully vaccinated residents ended up in a hospital with COVID, and an even lower percentage died. About a quarter of Illinois residents aged 5 or older are still unvaccinated. Almost half of eligible adults have received a booster, which is necessary to provide the best protection against Omicron, experts say. Vaccines are free in pharmacies across the country. The city also offers free home vaccination appointments. For more information, visit chicago.gov/covidvax or call 312-746-4835.

