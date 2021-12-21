Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor is a subtle but strong actor: SS Rajamouli on his favorite Bollywood star
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, SS filmmaker Rajamouli and many other celebrities came in Bigg Boss 5 Telugu grand finale. During the episode, Rajamouli complimented Ranbir
SS filmmaker Rajamouli praised actor Ranbir Kapoor in the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finale. Speaking about how Ranbir can elicit emotions on screen, Rajamouli said he can be subtle yet effective.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came as special guests to promote their upcoming release, Brahmastra, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji. Rajamouli presents the film in the southern region. Brahmastra also features actor Nagarjuna in a cameo.
When Rajamouli spoke about Ranbir’s performance in the film, he said: Whatever he wants to convey to the audience through the performance, he doesn’t try too hard. He’s probably working really hard for this performance. But when you see his performance, he delivers the emotions both subtly and effectively. That’s what I liked about him.
In another clip that is part of the thread, Rajamouli is seen talking about how Ranbir is his favorite actor in Bollywood. He is never overly expressive when it comes to performance. But you can feel the intensity of the performance through his eyes and his subtle expressions. His performances at Sanju or Rockstar are on top of the world. They were so subtle yet punchy. When Ayan told me about Brahmastra and the story of a boy next door who becomes so powerful to cede Brahmastra, I was happy that it was Ranbir who he chose to work with in this project. he declared.
Read more: Ranbir remembers Rishi continuing to fight with him during the filming of Brahmastra
According to a report from Variety, Brahmastra focuses on Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey to discover the great power within. Speaking to the post, Ayan said that Brahmastra is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and takes place in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways it is our own modern mythology. And in this modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the Sorcerer is to Frodo Baggins, he plays the role of the teacher’s wise guide, who helps the character of Shivas to actualize his powers and find his destiny.
