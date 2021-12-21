Entertainment
Pete Davidson introduced Kim Kardashian to his mom, took her on a double date with Scott Disick!
Before Kim Kardashian Hosted Saturday Night Live In October, there were jokes that she would fall in love with actor Pete Davidson, as just about every famous woman who meets him seems to fall madly.
Now those jokes have become a reality, as Kim and Pete seem to have gone from friends with benefits to being a real couple.
The first sign that this relationship could be more serious than it initially seemed came when Pete spent his birthday with Kim and Kris Jenner at Kris’ house in Palm Springs.
(Flavor Flav was also there … for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.)
For most people, that was proof enough that this relationship is the real deal.
But if you’re still in doubt that Kim and Pete are dating and not just dating, last weekend’s developments should be enough to change your mind.
According to a new report from In touch, Pete once introduced Kim to mom Amy Davidson and sister Casey Davidson
They all met on Staten Island, ”an insider told the tabloid.
Yes, Kim has now made several trips to Staten Island for this guy!
If it’s not love, we don’t know what it is!
Amy, 52, and Casey, 23, even gave their consent,
It’s pretty hard to disapprove of a billionaire businesswoman who just took the baby bar exam!
They pride themselves on being Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t hold hands, the insider says.
The PDA isn’t just for showmanship either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.
But hey, maybe Pete just has a habit of introducing his random hookup partners to his mom and sister.
It seems unlikely, but we assume it is possible.
If you’re still not convinced, however, there’s more to where this came from.
According to the report of Hollywood life, after leaving Davidson’s casa, Kim and Pete had a double date with Scott Disick and an unidentified mystery woman.
Several witnesses spotted the Staten Island hotspot quartet (yes, such a thing exists) at Angelina’s.
Kim, Pete and Scott and a bunch of others all had dinner together, much of the food was presented in a family style and plates were just out, but there was laughter, food and wine in abundance , a source told the store.
Everyone was extremely nice, everyone volunteered extremely of their time, and everyone was really having fun laughing constantly.
It’s a little weird that Kim is still hanging out with Scott amid reports that he hated Travis Barker (his future brother-in-law), but the Kards have always been a little weird with exes.
Pete and Kim were holding hands and were very sensitive to each other, the source continued.
She was very affectionate with him and seemed to really appreciate the energy of Petes, just looking at him with love, laughing with him and she was really in love with him, ”the insider added.
“They were all joking with Scott, and there was never a moment of unease. It was exactly what you expected from a dinner party. Everyone is just enjoying the great food and having a good time.
Scott dated several models in the months following his breakup with Amelia Hamlin, but it’s unclear whether his date for the night was someone he’s been seen with or a brand new model.
Scott could absolutely see himself settling down with someone again, insider says Hollywood life.
He’s open to it, but he doesn’t push the topic either. If it happens, it happens.
We hope the person Scott is settling down with is in his age range.
And he might want to keep his new boo away from Pete, because apparently this guy’s animal magnetism can’t be overstated.
