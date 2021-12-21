Broadway sees longer cancellations as COVID concerns continue

As Broadway struggles to keep the curtains up, COVID concerns dictate longer shutdowns for some productions and the permanent closure of “Jagged Little Pill”.

Since the shows began in late summer and fall, groundbreaking cases of COVID-19 among cast and crew members have increasingly forced performances to be canceled.

“Jagged Little Pill” announced Monday night that it would not reopen after a shutdown that was scheduled to end early this week. It was the second show to directly blame COVID for the shutdown; the first was “Chicken & Biscuits” in November.

“The drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything,” producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price said in a statement. “We are appalled by what appears to be another significant public health crisis, and due to the detection of several positive cases of Covid-19 within the company, we must prioritize health and safety the actors, the team and the whole team working on Jagged Little Pill In view of the extreme uncertainty that awaits us this winter, and forced to choose between the pursuit of performance and the protection of our company, we have taken the difficult decision to close our doors. “

They said they hoped to bring the musical back to Broadway in the future.

Longer stops

While some longer periods of canceled shows did exist, most were advertised daily, or a few days at a time.

Lately, however, a number of productions have been shut down for a week or more. Currently closed until Christmas are:

“Hadestown”, scheduled to resume on December 28

“Aladdin”, set to resume on December 26

“Hamilton”, expected to resume on December 27

“MJ: The Michael Jackson Musical”, scheduled to resume December 27

“Dear Evan Hansen”, is scheduled to resume on December 27

“Ain’t Too Proud”, set to resume on December 27

“Six” reported that Monday night’s show was canceled as audiences lined up outside. Several shows are expected to resume on December 21 after the closings. “Skeleton Crew” announced Monday that it was postponing the start of its premieres and opening night due to COVID cases.

Closure of productions

Some off Broadway, nationwide tours and regional theaters have also been hit hard by COVID cancellations. For example, Broadway’s “Trevor: The Musical” announced on Sunday that it would close on January 2, then said on Monday that the remaining performances would be canceled due to groundbreaking cases, meaning he performed unknowingly. his last performance on Sunday evening.

The Rockettes announced last week that the Radio City Christmas Spectacular would end earlier.

While many productions shut down for good in any given season, there’s no doubt that COVID has added challenges.

“Chicken & Biscuits” was one of the first plays to have an extended shutdown and announced its closure at the same time in November, citing “the significant financial impact of show cancellations.”

Other shows that have been cut short include “Dana H.” and “Is it a room?” “

“Diana The Musical” closed its doors on Sunday after just 33 performances and 16 previews.

Broadway Show Schedule

Despite the COVID cancellations, at this point the majority of Broadway productions are operational.

In an effort to keep viewers up to date with the latest cancellations, the Broadway League announced late last weekBwayToday.com, which displays performance times and links to each show’s website.

The magic of Broadway is that it’s alive in every way, said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. If an actor or crew member gets sick, we take it very seriously. Our top priority is the health and safety of everyone who works on the show and of all viewers.

Canceled shows offer refunds and exchanges at the point of purchase.

Broadway actors are tested for COVID-19 at least several times a week.

Some in the industry have expressed frustration with misconceptions about safety and their support for the rules they believe keep actors, team members and the public safe. They largely eschew the idea of ​​an industry-wide shutdown, preferring to maintain as much production as possible for an industry hard hit by the pandemic, and claiming that the safety protocols that detect cases are working.

In a widely shared tweet, Writer Erik Jackson said: “The point is, if your work was tested as thoroughly as Broadway, you would also swim in positive results.”

Ilana Keller is an award-winning journalist and longtime New Jersey resident who loves Broadway and really bad puns. She focuses on advocacy for the arts and education, theater fundraising and more through her column “Sightlines”. Contact us on Twitter: @ilanakeller; [email protected]