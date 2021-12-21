NeNe Leakes debuts new boyfriend: who the hell is Nyonisela Sioh?!?

NeNe Leakes has officially moved on.

Bravo’s longtime personality went public on Saturday with Nyonisela Sioh, the first man she has dated since losing husband Gregg Leakes to cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Sioh – who works as a businessman, according to TMZ – were spotted by paparazzi exiting a Miami restaurant over the weekend.

Earlier in the week, Leakes also took that relationship to the next level by making it official on Instagram.

She uploaded a series of photos of herself with her new boyfriend arm in arm while hooking up friends to her surprise birthday party.

“My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever organized for me!

“He did it so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt,” Leakes captioned the pictures.

While the former reality TV star did not identify Nyonisela in her post, she confirmed to The Shade Room that she was no longer single.

“We are dating!” she told the outlet on December 18.

NeNe explained in her statement on that same website, saying she had Gregg’s blessing to find a new man before he passed away on September 1.

I will love Gregg forever and ever! It’s hard to mourn! Even more difficult and depressing alone, ”Leakes said of this sensitive topic.

“Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before he passed away. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and whoever finds you, has found a good one.'”

In September, Leakes opened up about losing her husband and adjusting to his “new normal” in her Instagram story.

The couple, who first married in 1997, were together for 14 years before divorcing in 2011 … only to remarry just two years later in 2013.

“You know, I have a whole bunch of people who come to my house every day to do different things with me,” she said at the time.

“So I’m trying to keep my mind off of, you know, the things that have happened recently.”

Leakes continued at the time, addressing her new blonde hair color:

“I have good days and bad, but yeah, they say it’s okay.

“Some days I’m up, some days I’m down. Today I wanted to go to the salon, so it was good. I don’t go to the salon normally. I usually let people come to my house. .

“So today I decided to drive to the living room and sit in the living room with other women.

“It was good to be with other people. So yeah, good days and bad. Get through it.”

We continue to send our best wishes to NeNe Leakes.

She deserves to be happy.

We have no doubt that Gregg would agree.