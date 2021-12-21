Chris Noth abandoned by CBS series ‘The Equalizer’

Chris Noth has been removed from CBS crime drama series Equalizer following allegations of sexual assault, such as Hollywood journalist reports.

“Chris Noth will no longer be filming additional episodes of Equalizer, effective immediately, ”CBS and Universal Television said in a statement Monday. The actor will appear in another episode that has already been produced.

The news comes in the wake of the actor’s allegations from two women who came forward separately. THR in an article published last week with similar accounts accusing the actor of sexual assault. One woman alleged that the actor sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles in 2004. The second woman alleged that Noth sexually assaulted her in her New York apartment in 2015. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones also shared an incident a friend of his had with Noth, as well as his experience working with Noth on set. A third woman, “Ava”, also separately alleged that Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010 when she was 18 and Noth was 55.

“The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false,” Noth said in a previous statement to Rolling stone. “These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago – no always means no – that’s a line I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “

Besides being outside at Equalizer, Noth was dropped by A3 Artists Agency last Friday. On the same day, a $ 12 million deal to acquire Noth Ambhar’s brand of tequila was pulled by Entertainment Arts Research.