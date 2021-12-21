Entertainment
Regional cinema to beat Bollywood at the box office this year
NEW DELHI : South Indian films, including those in Tamil and Telugu languages, will lead box office collections in 2021, with a share of over 50% reversing the previous trend where Hindi films led the pack .
Clearly, the regional cinema revival had continued into April of this year, just before the second wave of covid, and had restarted as early as August with more titles having hit theaters since. Strokes like Master, Vakeel Saab, Love story and the last Akhanda and Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 ensured the return of the public to cinemas in the south.
Hindi cinema, on the other hand, only experienced a resurgence after Diwali in November with Akshay Kumar’s film. Sooryavanshi. He has yet to see a second success although hopes rest on the sports drama 83 with Ranveer Singh.
So far, the Hindi film industry has only recorded collections of about 450 crore even as theaters wait for the release of ’83 and Jersey before the end of the year.
South Indian film revenues could be closer to 1,000 crore, according to estimates from two trade experts.
Additionally, the major entertainment conversations on Twitter this year have also involved South Indian films and actors. Tamil actor Vijays tweet revealing first look for upcoming film The beast was the most loved and retweeted tweet in entertainment. Vijays action movie Master, which was the most tweeted film about South India in 2020, was finally released after much delay in 2021 and was the most tweeted film this year, when it comes to hashtags.
This was followed by the Tamil action film actor Ajiths Valimai slated for 2022, Vijays Beast, Suriyas’ caste struggle legal drama Jai Bhim broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and the movie Pawan Kalyans Telugu Vakeel Saab which was released in theaters in April.
The southern market recovered more quickly and saw an advance of nearly three months while the recovery for Hindi began as late as Diwali. Even now, conditions are not on par with those before covid. States like Maharashtra are still operating at 50% of their capacity while the southern territories are 100% occupied, ”said Girish Johar, film producer, trade and exhibition expert.
Except Sooryavanshi, there was no real Bollywood stunt after Wave 2. While Yash Raj Films Bunty Aur Babli 2 completely crashed with collections of 12.50 crore, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui could not find a draw among the female and family audience and ended up at 22.61 crores.
Importantly, these recent Hindi-language films have found no success and barely registered an opening in southern India, which has the highest attendance at theaters in the country, the business analyst said. independent Sreedhar Pillai. On the other hand, while the Telugu original is already ringing cash registers, the Hindi version of Allu Arjuns Pushpa also made Rs. 16 crore at last count.
Although Maharashtra had allowed cinemas to reopen, films like The lower end of the bell already done 15 to 20 crore more at best, according to Bihar-based independent exhibitor Vishek Chauhan, who said all Bollywood offers of late have been either disappointments or colossal flops.
Bollywood is losing more and more market share and the tangent is shifting towards big budget, visual effects-focused Hollywood and Southern cinema. Young people don’t find Hindi movies cool enough anymore and there is no connection with older stars except maybe Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. Young stars, on the other hand, don’t generate ticket sales, ”Chauhan said. Hollywood vibrates with the top of the audience and the south eats away at the bottom. So Bollywood is losing a lot of shares, ”he added. .
