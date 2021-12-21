Chris Noth has dropped out of “The Equalizer”





“Chris Noth will no longer be filming additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective now,” CBS and Universal Television, the show’s production company, announced Monday in a brief statement to CNN. Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a report released last week by The Hollywood reporter. Noth denied the allegations. “The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could date from 30 years or 30 days ago. Consensual. It’s hard not to ignore. not question when these stories came out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women, “Noth said in a statement last week. In “The Equalizer,” which stars Queen Latifah, Noth, 67, portrays former CIA Director William Bishop. He will be seen in a future episode of the series which has already been filmed, as well as in future rehearsals of previously aired episodes. CNN has reached out to Noth’s rep for comment. At the end of last week, Noth was dumped by his art agency, A3 Artists Agency, a spokesperson for the agency told CNN on Saturday. Peloton, which had just posted a viral ad featuring the actor, also stopped running the ad. In the first episode of the HBO Max series “And Just Like That …”, a spin-off of “Sex and the City”, Noth’s character suffered a heart attack and died. (CNN and HBO share parent company WarnerMedia.) On Monday night, “And Just Like That” stars and executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a statement on social media addressing the allegations for the first time. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know this must be a very difficult thing to do and we applaud them for it.”

