Watch Princess Gollums’ extreme beauty transformation





Princess Gollum (aka Josephine Pearl Lee) has had a busy 2021. The Korean-American model appeared in Amazon Primes Wild fenty presentation, walked the catwalk at Kim Shuis Fashion Week in New York in a cowboy hat, and explored the new world of Philanthropic NFTs alongside Cynthia Erivo and Suki Waterhouse. Also this year, in an admittedly rare Instagram Live post, the Los Angeles-based artist, who catalogs his work under the account do not rush, decided to shave half of his head. I never live! Lee laughs, adding that the movement was inspired by medieval beauty standards. After the modern DIY cut, she received a surprising nod: my mom complimented me; she was like, that looks really good; it opens your face, she remembers. It was her mother who coined the name Princess Gollum after the two watched the the Lord of the Rings films together, and he stayed. For today’s Extreme Beauty transformation, Lees’ look has evolved from underground DJ parties in vintage nightgowns to more alien territory. I’ll take you step by step into a pink alien look, she announces from a swaying Lucite bubble chair. First, she dips her hand in a jar of gooey moisturizer. This is my favorite, she said of CosRXs Advanced Snail 92 cream. I like slimy stuff a lot. Next, she applies pointy prosthetic ears and an oversized Hollywood-made mouth. This alien, she’s a little delusional, but she could also be a genius, says Lee. She moved to Hollywood to be a big star, and naturally you move to LA and you get lips. A chewing gum complexion requires mixing the perfect shade of pink and baking the foundation with setting powder. I learned that from a drag queen, she says of the long wear tip. As Lee traces the dimensions and curves of her look with eye shadow and lipstick, she reflects on her background in the modeling industry. There are definitely some hurdles I go through, being 4ft 11in is unheard of unless you’re a kid, she says to recognize the challenge and use that as motivation. I want everyone to have a level playing field, and I’m doing it for the monsters. It is difficult for us to find our place in the world; you really have to, like, wear a mask.

