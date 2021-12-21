These actors made their Bollywood debut before the end of 2021

The year 2021 is also about to pass in the midst of the Covid epidemic. Many actors made their Bollywood debut in 2021. Some of them are child stars while others have arrived in Bollywood on television. The actor made a mark in the industry with his first film when the debut for some was nothing special.

Mahima makwana Actress Mahima Makwana, who became a household name with the TV show “Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke”, made her Bollywood debut with the film “Antim: The Final Truth” alongside Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Sharvari wagh– Sharvari Wagh made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She had previously appeared in the “The Forgotten Army” web series.

Ahan shetty Sunil Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty, also made his Bollywood debut in 2021. Ahan’s first film, “Tadap”, received a warm reception from critics and audiences alike.

Praneetha Subhash South actress Praneetha Subhash also made her Bollywood debut. She made her Bollywood debut with the film “Hungama 2” by Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal. After which she also appeared in the movie ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ with Ajay Devgn.

Rinzing Denzongpa Rinzing Denzongpa, the son of Bollywood veteran Danny Denzonpana, also started his career this year with the movie “Squad”. The film was released on the OTT Zee5 platform. Rinzing’s performance in the film was greatly appreciated.

Malvika Raj- Malvika Raj has already appeared in films as a child artist. But as an actress, she made her Bollywood debut with the movie “Squad” starring Rinzing Denzongpa.

Isabelle Kaif Fans have long awaited the Bollywood debut of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabel Kaif. Isabel started her Bollywood journey with the movie ‘Time to Dance’.

Cristal D’Souza- The well-known TV industry name, Crystal D’Souza, also made her big screen debut this year. She made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Chehre’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Know interesting things about Amitabh Bachchan’s mother, Teji Bachchan

Katrina won’t be Taimur or Aurangzeb’s mother, BJP official’s tweet goes viral

Aishwarya Rai interrogated for 5 hours, these questions were asked