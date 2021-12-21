Entertainment
Bollywood weddings 2021: Vicky-Katrina in Varun-Natasha, couples who got married this year
Bollywood films have already changed the face of weddings. Whether it’s to make it fun or to show the emotional sides, viewers crave a wedding like this. If not the movie, the royal wedding ceremonies of the Bollywood actors add to those innocent dreams. The year 2021 has seen many celebrities get married. After a lackluster period in 2020, Bollywood stars seized the first chance they had and set new goals for destination weddings in exotic locations. From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, these Bollywood weddings have become the talk of the city for many days.
Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were married according to Hindu rituals in the presence of close family and friends at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. The pre-wedding festivities began on December 7 and the duo then shared many beautiful photos on Instagram. Sharing the first photos, Katrina wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for all that has brought us to this moment. Seeking all of your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”
Since marriage, Katrina has transmitted Punjabi vibrations. She paid homage to Vicky’s Punjabi roots by adding simple details to her wedding attire. On her wedding day, she also wore a red chooda and golden kale which are part of Punjabi culture.Find out more about the wedding here.
Patralekhaa – Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul also stayed away from the hubbub of celebrity weddings and got married in Chandigarh, in the presence of their close friends and family. The duo took their vows on November 15, after dating for more than a decade. Sharing their first wedding photos, they wrote: “I got married to everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soul mate … My best friend for 11 years! there is no greater feeling than being your wife! This is our eternity … ” READ MORE
Yami Gautam – Aditya Dhar
Actress Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar, the director of “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, in June in a private ceremony. She then shared a photo of their wedding venue and said they were both private individuals and preferred to get married in the presence of family and close friends.
The actress is now ‘Yami Gautam Dhar’ on Twitter and Instagram.
Also read:Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar fell in love during Uri’s promotions, actress opens up about simple marriage
Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan chose the beautiful Alibaug to marry his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on January 24. Like all other celebrity weddings, their wedding also had the no-cell phone policy to ensure complete privacy and only had 50 guests.
Speaking of Natasha, she is a Mumbai based fashion designer. She has her own design house, the Natasha Dalal brand, specializing in bridal and wedding tailoring.
Dia Mirza – Vaibhav Rekhi
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhigot tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 15. Sharing the first photos of the wedding, Dia wrote on Instagram: “Love is a full circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear her knock, open the door and be found by her. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us. # Thank you Preeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe. “
Shortly after her marriage, Dia announced her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their son on July 14. The actress had previously been married for 11 years to Sahil Sangha but the two separated in 2019.
Read also :Dia Mirza opens up about her divorce from Sahil Sangha: people ask me how I am so strong
Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain
TV star Ankita Lokhande married her boyfriend Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14. Loaded with endless dances, fun performances and laughs, Ankita’s wedding became the talk of the city as soon as the images surfaced. Ankita shared photos from her wedding and wrote, “Love is patient but we are not. Surprise! We are now officially Mr. and Mrs. Jain.”
They got married according to Hindu traditions at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai and then held a special reception for their friends and family.
Also read:Ankita Lokhande Shares A Sneak Peek Of Her “Griha Pravesh” With Husband Vicky Jain | VIDEO
