These 2 famous Bollywood stars will be seen in a romantic film

Applause Entertainment, Shoe Strap Films reunites ‘Jab Khuli Kitab’. The most special thing about this movie is that Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia will be featured as a romantic couple in this movie. The film is based on the drama by Saurabh Shukla, whose name is also the same. Saurabh Shukla is also directing this film. Talented actor Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen in a central role in the film along with the iconic pair. Apart from these, Sameer Soni, Nauheed Cyrusi and others will also be seen in the film.

In the same “Jab Khuli Kitab”, an old couple who have lived together for 50 years are invited to file for divorce. This film is a heartwarming tale of flaws in relationships and its impact on the family, which is also laughable, thus describing the story. The enthusiastic spirit and multigenerational family dynamic make this film an incredible comedy that anyone can easily relate to.

A romance that touches the lives of people of all ages, it’s a film that asks the question: what does age have to do with love, passion and heartbreak? Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said, “While the open book is fundamentally a lovely thriller, it’s very different from the rest of romance. The film breaks the normal ups and downs and shows how one can survive at any age. Love can become a chaotic and provocative affair. “

