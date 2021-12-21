Lucille Ball on Big Screen, Small Screen and Offscreen

Yet in less than nine months, I found myself sitting right next to her, and that’s when I came to see firsthand the softer, more evasive side of Lucilles.

I was the guest of a birthday party for a gentleman named Kieth Dodge, whom I had befriended by chance and later found out that he was the assistant to the daughter of Lucilles, Lucie Arnaz, who was on Broadway in Theyre Playing Our Song. We all had dinner together one night, and the conversation revolved around Lucie’s appearances on her mothers. subsequent series. I had seen every episode (and let him know). Shortly after, I received an invitation to a birthday brunch that Lucie was hosting for Kieth at Tavern on the Green which was being held on Mother’s Day.

When I arrived, I was shown a table set for 11. Empty seats awaited the arrival of the guest of honor and hostess. I chose a seat next to an empty chair, with my back to the entrance to the dining room. The place was packed, buzzing with excitement for Mother’s Day.

Suddenly there was silence, followed by the sound of silverware falling on the plates, then a wave of whispers: Lucille Ball, Lucille Ball, Lucille Ball. A red, white, and blue packet of Philip Morris Commander cigarettes was abruptly placed on the cutlery to my left, and she stood there. Lucille lived in Beverly Hills. I could never imagine that she would be on the guest list.

After the introductions, I noticed that when Lucille was speaking, she was making general statements for the benefit of all the guests. As I had seen in her appearances in Cats, she was serious and blunt, but she tried to please because everyone expected her to be funny.

A man with a heavy Puerto Rican accent at the other end of the table said something in a loud but unintelligible voice, and Lucille leaned over and asked me calmly: What is Ricky Ricardo? said over there?