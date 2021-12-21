COVID-19 Cancels Entertainment Options As Virus Rages In Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up For Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Subscribe to the alarm clock, cleveland.coms free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox on weekdays at 5:30 a.m.

Don’t let today’s cloudy start beat you down … the skies will clear up in the afternoon, with highs of around 40. Clouds will return overnight creating a risk of snow showers as temperatures drop to around 28 degrees. Read more.

Local scores: Las Vegas Raiders 16, Browns 14

COVID-19 cancellationsNortheast Ohio art and entertainment venues and performing groups face new challenges as the coronavirus pandemic and omicron variants increase in the region. Anne Nickoloff reports on tough decisions organizers face, like canceling two days of Wicked performances at Playhouse Square.

Cuyahoga numbers: Cuyahoga County has the third highest rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population among US counties, reports Julie Washington. Cuyahoga also ranks fourth among U.S. counties for the highest average daily rate of COVID-19 cases, according to the tracker.

National Guard: The Cleveland Clinic and Teaching Hospitals will support a community COVID-19 testing site that will be staffed with the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health, starting today. Laura Hancock reports that on-site drive-thru testing will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the WO Walker building at University Circle at 10524 Euclid Ave.

Budish accord? Attorneys for Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish approached the Ohio attorney general’s office, asking prosecutors to agree not to charge Budish with a felony in the corruption investigation. In return, the county executive would agree to take a stand and answer questions about its former prison director, Cory Shaffer reports. Prosecutors created a three-page internal memorandum detailing the pros and cons of each choice.

Today in Ohio, the daily news podcast from cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.

About a third of the 3,000 COVID-19 tests the Cleveland Clinic performs daily are positive and half of those positive cases are the omicron variant. It happened in less than a week, after Ohio announced its first cases of omicron on December 11. cleveland.comhalf-hour daily news podcast.

Recreational cannabis: A group of Ohio medical marijuana companies with a proposal to put recreational cannabis on the ballot said they submitted 206,943 signatures to the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRoses on Monday. Laura Hancock reports that submitting signatures is only the last step in the liquidation process to get the question out in the November 2022 ballot. Next, county electoral boards must verify signatures, ensure signatories are on the list. to vote, live where they say they live and do not sign more than once.

Tamia Chappman, 13, died after being hit by a stolen car on December 20, 2019, during a police chase.

police chase: Two years to the day since Tamia Chappmans’ death, her family and social activists have demanded greater accountability from the Cleveland police officers involved in the lawsuit that ended her life. Kareem Henton of Black Lives Matter Cleveland on Monday urged the United States Department of Justice to investigate the incidents surrounding the deaths of the girls on December 20, 2019 in East Cleveland, John Caniglia reports.

Computer art: A team of art historians and scientists from Case Western Reserve University have developed a computer technique that can identify with near certainty which artist made a particular painting based on tiny details of brush marks which cannot be controlled by the artist and are not visible to the naked eye. eye. Steven Litt reports that the method combines data from precise, three-dimensional mapping of a painting surface with artificial intelligence analysis of a computer system based on the human brain and nervous system that can learn to identify and to compare models.

COVID-related changes: As the omicron variant takes hold in northeastern Ohio, some public places and government offices have recently closed or adjusted their work situations to accommodate growing concerns over COVID-19. Cameron Fields reports that Heights Libraries announced on its website Monday that it was closing and would only return to sidewalk services starting today.

Daily cases: Ohioon state reported 8,082 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, almost on par with the 21-day reported average of 8,179. Julie Washington reports that Ohio has now reported 1,855,222 cases since the start of the pandemic early last year.

Sum response: Akrons Summa’s healthcare system has postponed non-essential surgeries, secured refrigerated mortuary trucks, and is limited in its ability to accept transfers from other hospitals, all to cope with an increase in COVID cases 19, reports Julie Washington. Summa may need to divert ambulances to other hospitals.

Guardians negotiations: David Blitzer, part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, could be close to making a deal to buy about 35% of the Cleveland Guardians, reports Paul Hoynes. The deal would include a path to majority ownership for Blitzer. Guardians owner Paul Dolan has been on the hunt for a minority owner since John Sherman went into receivership of his team shares to buy the Kansas City Royals in November 2019.

A newspaper for Jordan: Dana Canedy’s inspirational memoir A Journal for Jordan was made into a film directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan and Chant Adams. Joey Morona reports that the film, in theaters on Christmas Eve, tells the love story between Canady and her fiance, Army First Sgt. Charles Monroe King, a Cleveland native who was killed in action in Iraq in 2006, just one month away from the end of his tour of duty.

