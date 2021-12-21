‘Code Name Abdul’ actor Ashok Chaudhary calls Bollywood tough game









New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI / GIPR): Ashok Chaudhary who stars as RAW agent Stalin in ‘Code Name Abdul’ recently hit theaters. This graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India who has appeared in popular Indian soap operas, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” and “Kkavyanjali” explains how he landed the role in the film. In an industry that had been riddled with allegations of nepotism, Chaudhry says he got it fair and square. “Several auditions later, I got the part,” he tells us.

Admitting that it was difficult, he calls it serendipity. “I had auditioned for a small role but the director called me after a week and asked me to record a scene from ‘The Prisoners’. I locked myself in the basement of my house. and I recorded it. Once I sent it in, the director asked me to record the scenes for the roles of two different RAW agents in the movie. I was told I was in, but the role that When I met the director at his house, he asked me which role I liked the most and I said that I wanted to play the role of the RAW agent Stalin for which I hadn’t auditioned. The director offered me the role right away. It’s not fair to say that merit has no place. But as a young actor who aims for big things here, I know I have to be hard and persistent to land roles. This is just the start. “ The movie stars Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead and talking about her experience working with the actress, Ashok says, “At first I was nervous about sharing screen space with Tanishaa because she comes from an illustrious family. Working with her was fascinating because she mastered her craft. She would do the same scene ten times and give ten different variations. And she knew which version worked. I haven’t developed that skill yet. . She’s a wonderful collaborator on set. “

Other projects of this method, the actor’s kitten includes the untitled film by Payal Kapadia, in which he tries out the role of a meteorologist from the 1970s, the British film “Ascendancy” and the Hindi film “Rom Kom “in which he will play the role of an actor.

This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / GIPR)

