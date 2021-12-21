Who plays Nivellen in The Witcher Season 2





Nivellen debuts in The Witcher season 2 as Geralt’s old friend cursed to look like a beast. And he played an actor most will recognize.

Warning: spoilers ahead forThe witcher season 2 Here is the famous actor who plays Nivellen inThe witcher season 2. The wonderful world of Andrzej SapkowskiThe witcheris chock-full of mutated monsters, disfigured demons, and boastful bards, all of which get the live-action treatment thanks to Netflix’s hefty budget. AlthoughThe witcher Often relies on CGI to bring these creations to life, the first episode of Season 2 (“A Grain of Truth”) features Nivellen, whose weird beast-like appearance is achieved by applying makeup and prosthetics to an actor that many viewers would generally recognize. VIDEO OF THE DAY An old friend of Geralt’s, Nivellen has been cursed since the couple last met and now takes the form of a beast. He offers Geralt and Ciri a sanctuary from the Nilfgaardian army and other various pursuers, but hides a dark secret – his “cat” Vereena is actually a bloodthirsty bruxa. Finally finding a woman who didn’t fear her monstrous appearance, Nivellen wasn’t about to let a few mysteriously endangered villagers get in the way of true love. Secretly emerges and he is forced to kill Vereena to protect Ciri. This turns out to be enough to break the curse, returning Nivellen to his human form.

Related: So What Happened To Ciri’s Mom In The Witcher? Nivellen – both the bestial version and the restored beautiful human – is played by Kristofer Hivju. The actor will be remembered for playing Tormund Giantsbane inGame of thrones – one of the main Wildling characters from beyond the Wall. Tormind debuted in 2013Game of thrones season 3 and, beyond all expectations, survived until the final episode to become Jon Snow’s best friend. The other major role of Hivju cameThe fate of the furious– worlds away from his typical fantasy fare – where he appeared as Cipher’s jerk, Connor Rhodes.

By design, Kristofer Hivju is virtually unrecognizable as Nivellen inThe witcherthe season 2 premiere. Behind the brown fur, tusks and that majestic muzzle, Tormund isbarely visible – and only if you know in advance which face to look for. According to Hivju himself, Nivellen’s beast form was created without a shred of CGI, relying only on practical effects, and the move is paying off in spectacular fashion. The character possesses a tangible animal quality that digital effects could never authentically reproduce. Funnily enough, however, it’s still hard to recognize Kristofer Hivju evenafter Nivellen’s curse has been lifted. When Vereena dies and the beast becomes human again, the human Nivellen comes out clean-shaven. While the flame-dyed hair and exposed face may spark a spark of recognition, Hivju sported a sizable beard in both.Game of thrones andThe fate of the furious. Witness of the actor inThe witcher season 2 without said beard is almost as confusing as the facials he wore before.

However, giving a recognizable actor a largely unrecognizable role works toThe witcher season 2. Although he only played in one episode, Nivellenfeels as an important character, and subsequent episodes pay off when the true meaning of her story with Ciri is revealed. Nivellen is one of the most memorable character additions toThe witcher season 2 – and Kristofer Hivju is playing a major role in achieving that goal. More: The Witcher Season 2 Fires Back Your S1 Timeline Complaints Star Trek: Discovery’s Zora may repeat season 2 villain

