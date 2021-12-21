Entertainment
Succession and super rich TVs: have we stopped ogling them?
The perspective of those serving the wealthy is also central to the current television wealth reframing and has been a key element in the ability of viewers to tune into these programs. Obviously, this is the case with Squid Game, in which the rich VIPs are absurd, masked caricatures that we only see briefly, and most of our time is spent in their “sport”, while in Maid, everything is seen from Alex’s point of view. And in The White Lotus, we spend as much time with hotel employees as we do with spoiled guests, seeing their frustration and coping mechanisms up close, that it is Manager Armond struggling to hide his contempt. for Shane, or spa manager Belinda bending to the spaced wrecking ball Tanya.
Succession, on the other hand, focuses on its super rich personas, which may be why it has itself been accused by some of being rich porn. But if he can’t escape the media trying to present him that way, with articles on how to recreate his characters’ wardrobes or rent out the properties in them, in essence it’s a long way off. of the. There is a coldness to creator Jesse Armstrong’s portrayal of the Extremely Rich, both emotional and visual. “For the most part,” said Hadadi, “you don’t see where these people live. They are eaten up by business, exist in private jets or inside private cars. But when we see their personal lives, they seem very empty. It looks like a conference room that these people live and sleep in. It is by no means attractive. “There is an ugliness that underlines everything. It’s in the little things: for example, the way that when a hostess tries to pick up Shiv and Roman’s phones at Kendall’s ostentatious 40th birthday party, they don’t even stop, they just hang out. laugh at her and say, “You’re gonna have to tease us”; or the dismissive way Caroline mocks her future husband for being a “little fellow grabbing” and “buying his own furniture.”
The succession never seems to mock the materialism of private jets and lavish parties too much because it sees wealth only as a mechanism of power. The series’ camera moves quickly, being careful not to snag anything lest it be seen as beautiful or desirable. None of the characters seem to really want to be in the lavish apartments and villas they are in. In fact, none of the Roy to know how to profit from being rich, despite their hilarious and vulgar attachment to their excess (when threatened to take away Waystar’s private jets, Roman genuinely exclaims “Not the pajamas! First they came for the pajamas , and I didn’t say anything “). Put simply, their lifestyle is not ambitious, it’s disgusting. This guiding principle explains the switch between the emotional brutality and incompetence of Armstrong’s characters as they go through a sterile lifestyle steeped in privileges that make them untouchable. Even, in particular, by Covid. While production of the third series has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, the content of the series has not been rewritten because, as Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv, said, “none of the truly wealthy people in the world were going to be affected by the pandemic. ”
Among his many accomplishments, Succession showed a new avenue for exploring wealth on television; he avoids falling into the traps of wealth pornography because he is so blatantly indifferent to the glorification of excess. Roy’s pajamas and ill-fitting Gucci bomber jackets aren’t what makes them watchable, and while their sticky debauchery is there for our entertainment, their miseries are what keep us emotionally engaged.
Above all, the succession triumphs by focusing on the largest and most toxic privileges that wealth can afford. For the Roys, it’s not the PCs, it’s murder. It is the cover-up of fatal offenses. It is their ability to dehumanize anyone who is not “one of them” without ulterior motive (as embodied by the frightening acronym Waystar Royco uses to refer to crimes involving marginalized victims such as migrants and sex workers: NRPI, aka ‘no real person involved’). It’s the ability to avoid the repercussions of decades of covert sexual assault. In the third series finale last week, as their father were considering selling Waystar Royco to a new tech company, the Roy siblings panicked at the possibility of being left out of the power structure that protected them all their lives. We don’t regret them, but we wouldn’t. not be them either.
