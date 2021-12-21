“Sex & The City” Stars Support Chris Noth’s Accusers As Actor Is Dropped By CBS





Three of the main players in Sex and the city have expressed support for the women who recently accused their co-star Chris Noth of sexual assault. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said they were “deeply saddened” to learn of the allegations, which Noth categorically denied. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” they said in a joint statement shared on their social media accounts. “We know that must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it. “ The statement comes as US network CBS and production company Universal Television have confirmed that Noth has been removed from his current show, Equalizer. “Chris Noth will no longer be filming additional episodes of Equalizer, with immediate effect ”, announced the two companies in a brief press release to CNN Monday (December 20). On the show, which also stars Queen Latifah, Noth portrays former CIA Director William Bishop. He will be seen in a future episode of the series which has already been filmed, as well as in future rehearsals of previously aired episodes. The actor was also dropped by his agency earlier this week following the allegations. Artist agency A3 has confirmed Hollywood journalist that they cut ties with the Sex and the city actor. pic.twitter.com/YNLgSY5JWv – Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) December 21, 2021 Parker, Nixon and Davis’ statement comes weeks after Sex and the cityseries of suites, And just like that …was released, in which Noth reprized his role as Mr. Big. Noth’s accusers, who came forward under the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, both claimed to have been raped by the actor in a recent article in Hollywood journalist. Her two claimed cases were more than a decade apart, one in Los Angeles in 2004 and the other in New York City in 2015, the women said. Noth strongly denied the allegations, saying the encounters were consensual. Nothing was said in a statement to THR: “The accusations leveled against me by individuals I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false. These stories could be from 30 years or 30 days ago no still means no, that’s a line I haven’t crossed. “The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women. “ For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visitRape Crisis Charity Site. In the United States, visitRAIN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nme.com/news/tv/sex-the-city-stars-support-chris-noth-accusers-as-actor-is-dropped-by-cbs-3123756 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos