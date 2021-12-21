Anveshi Jain Drops Glamorous Saree Video Fans Are Wholeheartedly-Watch





‘Gandi Baat’ actress Anveshi Jain posted a video Monday night in which she can be seen wearing a white saree, paired with a red blouse, on social media. Without a doubt, the actress looks spellbinding in the clip. Gorgeous Anveshi Jain stunned her fans when she posted a video on Instagram. She can be seen flaunting her hair in the clip. Meanwhile, his expressions burned the internet. The popular song “Takda Hi Java” can also be heard in the background of the video. Her fans took to the comments area to congratulate the actress. One of them wrote, “Can I cry on this video? I mean, you are so beautiful. How Anveshi ?? Howww ???? “The second one said,” Glamorous saree. Sony pe Suhaaga. Looks hot. ” Watch the video: Previously, she posted a video in which she is seen singing a song from “K3G” by Karan Johar. Sharing the video, she wrote: “Dedicated to 20 years of # k3g. Social media users reacted to the video. One wrote, ‘Wow ma’am, as always haunting sound and song too …’ While another mentioned: ‘It didn’t There is no one more beautiful in this world than a woman in love, so there is no one more beautiful than you. ” Watch the video: While speaking to Retro Kolkata, Anveshi had spoken of his first big break. She said: “I won’t call it a big break, but it has definitely changed my life. I did Gandibaat 2 and it made me the most googled woman. I am blessed. Then my career accelerated. It turns out that this show has given me fame for 10 shows that come and go with such recognition. On the work side, Anveshi had worked in the series ‘Gandii Baat 2’, ‘Who’s Your Daddy’, ‘BOSS: Baap of Special Services’.

