Free solo show brings Scrooge to downtown Jacksonville

Jason woods will be the only actor involved when he presents his version of the Dickensian classic “A Christmas Carol” Wednesday night in downtown Jacksonville, but he says “humbug” to anyone who says it’s a one-man show.

“I hate to call things a one-manshow because it takes so many other people to do it, but that’s how people identify them,” Woods said last week as he prepared for his Wednesday night performance outside the VyStar Tower on Laura Street.

The play, which lasts around 90 minutes, is an original production that Woods wrote nine years ago, when he found himself out of work and with free time to pursue his passion for acting. He said he was inspired by a “one-man” version of the tale that the actor Patrick stewart did on Broadway, even though Woods never saw that show.

In his performance, he will play all of the characters from the Dickensian Tale, and he will do so without a costume change.

“People always ask ‘how is he going to do this? “, then they leave and say” how did he do that? “There are some things that can’t be explained, they have to be experienced,” said Woods. “No disguises, no makeup, no ash. Just me and the giant that is Dickens.”

The show was written with indoor performance in mind, but Woods said he did it on outdoor stages and was surprised at how well it worked. . “

For Wednesday’s performance, he will be outside the VyStar Tower, on the Laura Street side. The show is free and people are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. VyStar will serve hot chocolate while supplies last. Free parking will be available at VyStar Garage at 37 S. Hogan St.

Woods lived in Jacksonville for 13 years, but grew up in western Kentucky, where he first contracted the theater bug.

“My mom took me to a park and we were playing baseball and we lost,” he explained. “We were walking away pretty brooding from the experience and I heard that cheering and clapping and it wasn’t from the ballpark.”

What he had come across was a live performance of “Peter Pan”.

“I just dropped my ball glove and said that’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “A little less than a year later, I was Oliver. It hit hard enough for me.”

He attended Murray State University in Kentucky and worked as an actor and storyteller at the National Scouting Museum, but mostly put aside his acting dreams when he got married and started a family.

However, from time to time he took the stage. A role in “Harvey” at Projector theater in St. Augustine encouraged him, so he took a year to develop “A Christmas Carol”.

He also does voice over as well as writing, directing, composition and scenography. He took another show of his, “The near disaster of Jasper and Casper, which he described as a fantastic mix of Harry Potter and “The Princess Bride”, at United Solo International Theater Festival in New York, where he received the award for best actor.

By the way, his favorite rendition of Ebenezer Scrooge is that of Christopher Plummer in “The man who invented Christmas.”

“A Christmas Carol” by Jason Woods

6:00 p.m. Wednesday December 22

Outside the VyStar Tower, 76 S. Laura St.

The performances are free. Free parking at the VyStar Garage, 37 S. Hogan St.