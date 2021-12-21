AMC CEO, Reddit fans applaud Spider-Man Flick blockbuster debut









Spider-Man: No Way Home had one of the biggest openings ever for a movie. Courtesy of Sony Pictures





AMC Entertainment Holdings



the stock rose on a difficult day for the market as a whole. CEO Adam Aron and supporters of Memes Stocks on Reddit applauded record national debut for Spider-Man: No Path Home. No way home grossed $ 260 million on its domestic box office debut, both a pandemic record and the second-best opening ever. Despite the fears of the Omicron variant,

Sony



Spidey’s latest film topped highly anticipated franchise films such as Avengers: Infinity War and 2015 Star Wars: Episode VI The Force Awakens. AMC stock (ticker: AMC) rose 2.0% on Monday to close at $ 29.70, while the S&P 500 index fell 1.1%. The CEO of AMC, armed with plenty of ammunition against movie skeptics, touted the Spider Man numbers on Twitter. The self-centered and often false conventional wisdom that streaming will conquer theaters just doesn’t know how to handle the news, Aron wrote, referring to a previous figure that was later revised upwards. Hey prophets of doom #CHOKEonTHAT. Aron sent a similar message to critics once Sony released the updated figures to $ 260 million, adding even more #CHOKEonTHAT! Reddit users, who have formed AMC shareholder communities like the AMCStock forum, echoed Arons’ enthusiasm. These users want to squeeze short selling hedge funds. They call themselves monkeys and lovingly call Aron the Silverback. On Sunday, Aron retweeted photos with AMC fans who attended a first screening fo The man of kings that he attended. I must love our CEO of Silverback! a user on Reddit wrote. Can’t get the magical feeling when the whole theater is cheering and clapping during key scenes as you broadcast home alone, eating doritos on your couch, another wrote. The early days were not enough for B. Riley analyst Eric Wold to raise his AMC stock rating and his target price of Hold and $ 16, respectively. But he thinks those with low expectations for the post-pandemic box office should take note. A movie released amid a wave of Omicron variants sparked by a pandemic with a slew of home viewing platforms in focus just generated the third best domestic opening weekend box office ALL TIME , wrote Wold. With exclusive theatrical windows proving their importance to the industry (both studios and exhibitors), we believe this presents an extremely attractive setup ahead of the slate of the next few years. He is more optimistic about other theater companies such as

Cinemark Holdings



(CNK),

Imax



(IMAX),

Marcus



(MCS), and

National CineMedia



(NCMI). And with a 2022 movie slate that includes three Marvel Universe films, four DC Universe films, as well as sequels to Jurassic World, Transformers, Impossible mission, Top Gun, and Avatar, we remain optimistic that the 2022 industry box office could quickly approach 2019 levels (although our models don’t predict this to happen until 2023), Wold wrote. Write to Connor Smith at [email protected]

