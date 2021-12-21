Top 8 Most Educated Bollywood Stars, You Will Be Shocked To Know The Names





Movie actors are generally recognized for their acting, dancing, etc. There is very little talk of educating and writing an actor. Many people also say that more educated students do not enter the world of theater. Although there is no truth to this, there are many such stars in Bollywood who are highly educated. At the same time, there are also many players who have done well in the world of sports. Here we tell you about the actors included in the five most educated stars of Bollywood. John Abraham has worked in Bollywood for a long time. Besides acting, John also made a mark for his strong body. Originally from Kerala, John Abraham holds an MBA from the prestigious Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies after graduating in economics from Jai Hind College. Before joining Bollywood, he had also worked in an advertising agency. John is also a good football player. Powerful actor Randeep Hooda graduated from Melbourne, Australia. He holds a master’s degree in human resources management. Randeep Hooda from Haryana, who made his mark in Bollywood, graduated in marketing. Sonu Sood is not only known for his acting profession, but also for his social work. Sonu Sood is an engineer. Sonu Sood holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from Yashwantrao Chavan College of Engineering. After which he came to the acting profession and made his mark as an actor. Varun Dhawan’s father, David Dhawan, is a major film producer. Many people believe that Varun, who is from a Bollywood family, could have become an actor after leaving school. Even if it isn’t. Varun Dhawan graduated in Business Administration from Nottingham Trent University, UK. Ayushmann Khurrana has had great success not only in acting but also in singing and writing. Multi-talented Khurana has a solid background. Ayushmann holds a BA in English Literature from DAV College, Chandigarh. He completed his Masters in Mass Communication at the School of Communication Studies in Chandigarh.

