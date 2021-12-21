Entertainment
Actor TJ Atoms makes his mark while giving back to his community
Born artist TJ Atoms is quickly establishing himself as one of the people to watch in the entertainment world. Wu-Tang: an American saga, a hit biopic drama series on Hulu, stars Atoms. The drama, which was created by Wu-Tang Clan The RZA leader, writer Alex Tse (Superfly), and Imagine Television, describes the evolution of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan from their debut in the early 1990s in New York City.
The series stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, TJ Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.
Atoms, a native of North Philadelphia, shines as founding member Russell “Ason Unique” Jones, also known by his stage name Ol ‘Dirty Bastard (ODB), who has been praised for his unique mid-rap and mid-rap style. sung.
With little to no formal acting experience, the twenty-six-year-old has established himself as a thoroughbred in the industry, landing back-to-back guest roles on television. His acting career began when he was discovered at famous LOVE Park and performed there in heavy metal band August Burns Red’s music video “Fault Line”. He went on to write and record songs, as well as active auditions for television and film projects.
Atoms attributes its success to a spiritual relationship with God. “My whole vibe is being one with the universe and emitting love.” He decided that it was more appropriate to change his last name from Adams to Atoms, to connect with the energetic path he was feeling on. “I feel like I carry this energy to spread it among people of color, to help encourage their understanding. In my opinion, more people need to be aware of the effects of general energy and how to control it in order to to really manifest what they desire in life.
He recently appeared in Netflix and Lena Waithe’s critically acclaimed comedy The 40-year-old version and Phels High, in which he co-starred with Omari Hardwick. Atoms has confirmed he will play a central role in the upcoming Hulu series Iron mike, which is based on the life of professional boxer Mike Tyson and stars Trevante Rhodes, Laura Harrier and others.
Since the age of sixteen, Atoms has been passionate about music. He tells stories using music as a medium. He shares: “I can communicate where I’m from and, most importantly, where I’m going.” As he prepares to release the official music video for his single “Potato Chips”, he has received top accolades from the New York Post, VIBE Magazine, HipHopDX, American songwriter, Lyrical Lemonade and others.
It’s a song about self-confidence. After achieving this goal, bet on yourself and double down. I believe culture needs more music that is both meaningful and entertaining. We don’t have to destroy each other or ourselves in our own music. Genocidal music was deemed cool by mainstream society, but we need a counterweight.
“Potato Chips” delves into the themes of oneness and upliftment that are important to its philosophy of life. The ideas he will present to the Kenderon community on December 21, 2021. Atoms is hosting a special holiday toy drive for Kenderton Elementary School, which he attended as a child. . About 400 students of different grades, from Kindergarten to Grade 4, will receive a special gift as part of the grand prize.
According to Atoms, “Kenderton is my home. I still have fond memories that I will continue to remember and cherish from my time there. These are the children of today and tomorrow, and that means so much that I am able to give back to my community just in time for the holidays.
Atoms sets an example for other downtown kids who want to achieve their goals but have no one to guide them. “I don’t see myself as a role model, but I would like to be a good influence for young children who have grown up like me. I want children to have a safe space where they can be themselves without being labeled.
