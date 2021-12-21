Hailee Steinfeld on this “heartbreaking” episode of Episode 5 – The Hollywood Reporter

[The following interview contains spoilers for Hawkeye episode five.]

With Hawk EyeThe finale’s just around the corner, Hailee Steinfeld now opens up about the most important moments at this point. In the fifth and most recent episode of the series, “Ronin,” Kate had a long-awaited encounter with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who revealed her intention to kill Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) because she mistakenly believed that he was responsible for Natasha. Death of Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). And in an effort to protect her mentor, Kate suggested to Yelena that she should first find out who hired her for the job, but that advice came back to haunt Kate as it turned out to be from his own mother, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga). Kate also learned that Eleanor has ties to Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), who has been looming for the entire season.

Since Kate already lost her father in 2012, Steinfeld thinks it is tragic that her mother could have put what remains of their family at risk.

“Is this heartbreaking?” Absoutely. The one person Kate has been trying to protect all this time is no longer trustworthy and maybe they shouldn’t be protected? »Steinfeld says Hollywood journalist. “So I was more afraid for her than I felt sorry for her at that point. We are learning this information and although it takes a lot of weight, we don’t know much more. So before I apologize, I think I was more curious to know more, while being terrified for her and what her mom, at the time, is capable of.

Because Black Widow had not yet been published at the time of Hawk Eye, the producers gave Steinfeld some details about Yelena’s backstory at that time in preparation for their big scene involving macaroni and cheese.

“Florence came in, she showed up and she was incredibly prepared. And obviously after spending time in this universe as the character of Yelena Belova, she came in and knew exactly what her goals were,” Steinfeld said. “And we notice and notice that they both yearn for that connection, and they find it, even though it’s not the task at hand. They both go through these very high stakes and try to protect those who are in it. “They love. So it pits them against one another in a way that they’re not ready to accept, really.”

In a recent conversation with THR, Steinfeld also discusses Kate’s privilege at the start of the series and how she is now on the verge of losing it all.

So let’s start with the most important question of the day. Hot sauce on macaroni and cheese: yes or no?

(Laughs.) You know, it’s not my preference, but I’m not against it.

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Marvel Studios Hawk Eye.

Courtesy of Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios

The mac and cheese scene is so important to this show, and it also offers a glimpse into the future of the MCU. Did you rehearse with Florence since there were a ton of pages?

I think we went straight there. Florence arrived, she showed up and she was incredibly prepared. And obviously, after spending time in this universe as the character of Yelena Belova, she walked in and knew exactly what her goals were, if you will. It’s a really interesting scene and one of my favorites on the show. I was so excited. Once I got over my excitement and the idea of ​​working with Florence and having this moment between Kate and Yelena, we dug into this scene, which was a lot of fun and the joke was amazing. It’s basically that ‘girls night’, around a mac and cheese with a hot sauce, and you realize there’s a lot of depth to that scene, for these characters individually and now for the connection that ‘they have with each other. And we notice and notice that they both yearn for that connection, and they find it, even though it’s not the task at hand. They both live these very high stakes and try to protect the ones they love. So it pits them against each other in a way that they’re not ready to accept, really.

A fight scene from Marvel Studios’ Hawk Eye.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

When dangerous characters like Yelena try to be friendly, it can seem threatening at times, and there’s a bit of that in this scene. Is Kate really afraid of this person or is she still convinced that she can manage?

Well, I think both even mention it, but if they had to fight, Yelena would probably win in two seconds. But I think there’s a fine line between Kate being really scared of that person and being curious about that person. I think she’s more curious. There is this connection that she feels with Yelena as a person who finds herself in a similar situation. They live in this world of chaos, they fight to stay alive and they fight to protect those they love. And in the midst of it all, they connect with each other. There’s that feeling of “We might as well be friends through it all,” knowing that if they had to fight, Yelena would take her in two seconds. So I think there is a fine line. She’s curious, but she’s also curious as to why she’s trying to do what she’s trying to do.

At the time of filming, Black Widow wasn’t out yet, so must the producers have brought you up to speed on his character and the post-credit scene in this movie?

(Laughs.) Yes, they gave me a little bit of information when it all happened, but I was the first to see it when it came out so I could understand better.

Have you met Florence before that?

No, we didn’t!

Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye in Marvel Studios’ Hawk Eye.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Hawk Eye can be comical and Christmas at times, but for me it is a tragedy. Kate lost her father when she was 10, but then witnessed a hero in Hawkeye who inspired her through her grief. But now she has learned that he is not as holy as she thought. And she has also just discovered that her mother (Vera Farmiga) not only interacted with a gangster (Vincent D’Onofrio), but she also hired an assassin to kill Clint. So, did you take pity on Kate when you finished reading episode five for the first time?

Is it heartbreaking? Absoutely. The one person Kate has been trying to protect all this time is no longer trustworthy and maybe they shouldn’t be protected? Maybe Kate is meant to be protected from her. So I think I was more afraid for her than I felt sorry. With everything going on around her, Kate has grown up very quickly in a short time and she has learned a lot. I think she’s more capable of protecting herself than she was a few days ago, even though she has an Avenger by her side to help protect her. So I was more afraid for her than I had pity on her at that time. We are learning this information and although it takes a lot of weight, we don’t know much more. So before I apologize, I think I was more curious to know more, while being terrified for her and what her mom, at the time, is capable of.

A few weeks ago I saw a number of comments about Kate’s privilege level, and now she’s on the verge of losing it all. Since there wasn’t much you could say back then, were you anxious to let this part of the story unfold?

I think that goes in the direction of not judging a book by its cover. There is a reason there is more than one episode. History unfolds, and it is constantly unfolding and evolving. So surprises happen and discoveries are constantly being made. But yes, Kate’s privilege is part of her story and how she could play with it or take advantage of it or use it in a way that’s not appropriate at times. And his mother called him for it. She is a young girl and she is learning what it means to have this privilege. Ultimately, we realize that the house she lives in, the credit cards in her wallet, and everything else she has don’t matter when the people you love aren’t there or their lives are gone. are endangered. So like you said, she ends up losing a lot, which is interesting because then we realize her take on what people might have been saying. So I think it’s important to sit down and watch the story unfold, but since it comes out every week, you have a week to think about how you feel about what you just saw. So to each his own. (Laughs.)

Hawk Eye is now streaming on Disney +.