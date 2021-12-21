An impressive nutcracker offers surprise after surprise





The Festival Ballet Providences’ world premiere of a new version of the Nutcracker ballet not only offers an inventive and expansive choreography by Yury Yanowsky, to familiar music by Tchaikovsky. Its designers, in collaboration with Yanowsky, seem to have rethought the original tale by ETA Hoffmann, illustrations and sets by Maurice Sendak, productions by the New York City Ballet, the Royal Ballet, the Boston Ballet and well, well, Suite. From the impressive opening canvas, showing the mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer (David DuBois) hammering the wooden nutcracker into shape, to the detailed painted curtains that form the sets; from the delight of two dancing giant pandas (Athina Alimonos and Tara McCally) on the Christmas party stage in the Victorian home of Herr and Frau Silberhaus (Alex Lantz and Kirsten Evans) to an entire magic show performed by DuBois (the consultant in magic was Marvelous Marvin); Big Nazo-like masks of the soldier-turned-toy, The Nutcracker, and The Mouse King (designed by Erminio Pinque) surprise after surprise in this Nutcracker enhance and enrich the actual ballet sequences.

Eugenia Zinovieva and Mamuka Kikalishvili as Queen and Snow King in the Festival Ballet Providence production of “The Nutcracker”. Liza Voll And this is only the first act, before the young girl Clara, to whom Herr Drosselmeyer offers the magical nutcracker, is taken to the Land of Sweets, with her many creative solos and duets. This first act builds generously on the company which was built so solidly by Mihailo Misha Djuric, artistic director from 1998 to 2020 and managed to make the transition after his retirement, after the COVID restrictions, into a dance school and a fully established entertainment troupe. It was Djuric who first invited Yanowsky to choreograph a short modern piece for the Festivals studio series, and it was Djuric who established a solid connection with the Boston Ballet, where Yanowsky (now artistic curator of Festivals) and Kathleen Breen Combes (now Director of Festivals) were both lead dancers. Now in their second career, they bring the next generation, including 16 company members, three apprentices and 14 trainees, who form the core of this Nutcracker corps, with nearly 100 children, the latter divided between the nine performances. All of this talent creates a scene full of dancers on the party stage, with wonderful waltzes from the adults and charming jump and jump routines by the younger dancers and reel style dancing by the older ones. Clara is played with a bright personality and natural polish by Charlotte Seymour, she even has an accomplished solo in pumps and tutu, and she joins the large ensemble of Sweets dancers in the second act. The Nutcracker himself is played by Kobe Atwood Courtney with an exciting lift to all his steps, but especially his jumps. He even joins the Trepak trio (including Giana Melucci and Andrew Playford), and he’s the one doing four or five Ukrainian folk dance jumps, those crowd-pleasing lunges in the air, hands reaching out to toes. Nina Yashida, as the plum fairy Mamuka Kikalishvili is her rider is a petite but enchanting dancer, presenting Yanowsky’s choreography with such naturalness and grace that her gentle manner with strict classical lines stands out. Not the proven number of pirouettes she can do? But how delicate can it be in small turns or delicate movements? Each of the candies has its spellbinding moment, whether it’s the twirling ribbon in Kailee Felixs Tea or the flamenco arm toss in Katherine Bickford and Audrey Lukaczs Hot Chocolate or the curvy hands and heads of Brenna DiFrancesco and Alex Lantz as Coffee. Other surprises arise as giant lambs (Anya Floru and Samantha Short) accompany Madeline Glinskis Marzipan; and the young girls literally tumble down Mother Gingers skirts, here a back-flip and there a hand-spring. And perhaps Tchaikovsky’s most enduring passage in The Nutcracker, The Flower Waltz, is recreated without the usual side-to-side waltz no, but a more sophisticated turn, with the dancers’ arms flapping in. fugue rhythms, transmitting the swaying stems of flowers. Yanowsky and its designers (including Brandon Stirling Baker, Peter Horne, and Judana Lynn) have made another memorable Nutcracker into New England’s pantheon of annual Christmas traditions. NUTCRACKER Presented by the Festival Ballet Providence. At Vets, One Avenue of the Arts, Providence, RI Performances continue from December 22-26. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of negative test required (more info here). Tickets from $ 20 to $ 95. 401-421-ARTS. festivalballetprovidence.org The Nutcracker of the Festival Ballet Providence continues from December 22 to 26.

