With Love diffuses warmth and romance with a Latin flavor | Entertainment

With Love is billed as a romantic comedy, but it’s mostly about family.
It’s not just about romantic love, creator Gloria Calderon Kellett, who wrote the series during the pandemic, told The Daily News. It’s about love of family, love of friends, love of chosen family and being able to wrap it all in a big Christmas knot, that was what I had to do and what that I hope people want to receive this holiday season.
The show, which premiered on Prime Video last week, traces nearly a year through its holidays, with one celebration per episode: Nochebuena or Christmas Eve, New Years Eve, Valentine’s Day. , July 4 and Dia de los Muertos.
At its center are two siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Diaz Jr. (Mark Indelicato), each trying to find love and keep their heads above water in their boisterous, curious and curious Hispanic family. magnetic.
It’s just a romantic comedy that celebrates romance and love in all its forms, colors and tastes, said Toubia, 32, whose Lily broke up with her perfect boyfriend on paper to kick off the year of dating.
By design, the show bounces back, from parents Beatriz (Constance Marie) and Jorge Diaz Sr. (Benito Martinez), who didn’t work to keep their relationship alive, to Sol (Isis King), Lily and Jorges transgender cousin who eyed a doctor (Todd Grinnell) at work. Series creator Kellett appears as Tia Gladys, who is not only safe but proud to be single.
I love shows that are deep and with integrity and portray this Latinx community in a positive light Glorias is very good at presenting people that you normally see marginalized or treated like other people where there is always trauma or drama like characters. wonderful and well-rounded Marie, 56, told The News.
Isn’t it weird that it feels weird to recognize a beautiful show? It doesn’t have to be death and destruction and drama.
Kellett called Mexican Nancy Meyers With Love, referring to the queen of overly aesthetic romantic comedies like What Women Want, The Holiday and Its Complicated. The holidays gave the directors of Kelletts, all women of color, the freedom of color, tables filled with food and kitchens filled with laughter.
Seeing it on screen and seeing them normalized and navigating love and life and their own pursuit of happiness, it’s so refreshing to see love represented in such a diverse, inclusive and multigenerational way that is curious. , ambitious and inspiring, said Vincent Rodriguez III, the 39-year-old actor who plays Jorges’ boyfriend Henry. It’s the hug we need after a pandemic.
With Love is not without drama. There is a messy love triangle, a distant job offer, a coldness that takes hold of a house. But it’s regular drama, or at least what Lifetime and the Hallmark Channel describe as normal drama.
We were all ordinary people and we all deserve the basic things in life such as a supportive family, a supportive group of friends, an amazing career and finding love, said King, 36, whose resident in trans- oncology is one of, if not the first non-binary character in a mainstream rom-com.
It really shouldn’t be determined by your looks or experience.
