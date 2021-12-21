From Aishwarya Rai to Jacqueline Fernandez, top Bollywood actresses whose legal issues have made headlines this year





New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: The year 2021 has been difficult for everyone, but it has been particularly difficult for the celebrities of Bollywood. While Bollywood has lost many celebrities this year, several more have been embroiled in controversies. Some of the leading ladies in Garland City got involved in legal affairs and made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Here are the main Bollywood ladies who got involved in legal matters: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bollywood actress Aishwarya’s name recently came into the limelight after the Enforcement Branch called her to her Delhi office for questioning about the Panama Papers leak. Aishwarya’s name appeared in the Panama Papers which leaked in 2016 and which revealed details of the fraud and tax evasion of several prominent figures around the world. Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline is another actress who got involved in the legal case and made headlines for all the wrong reasons. She was also summoned by the ED but in an investigation into a 200 crore extortion case linked to con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was summoned to testify against the scammer and joined the team of witnesses to do so. She also agreed to receive gifts from the scammer which included luxury bags, jewelry, and other things. Nora Fathi Nora Fatehi’s name was also dragged out in the same case which involved Jacqueline, apparently Nora also received gifts from Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. ED has summoned the actress for questioning on several occasions and she has appeared for the same. According to reports, Nora was attached to the case as a witness. Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut is one of those actresses who always makes the headlines for one reason or another. This year was no different as the actress caught everyone’s attention after her “fiery comments” on several topics. She commented on the farmers’ protests and for this she was summoned by the Delhi Assembly panel. She also commented on India’s independence which later angered many people and was trolled by many. Ananya Panday NCB, the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned novice Ananya Panday in the Mumbai cruise drug case related to Aryan Khan. The actress was asked about a series of WhatsApp chats Ananya had with Aryan. Due to the conversation, ED toasted SOTY 2 Star for 3 days in his Mumbai office. Besides the aforementioned actresses Taapsee Pannu, Gehna Vashisht, Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey have also been embroiled in legal controversies this year. Posted by: Ashita Singh

