Drew McIntyre discusses WWE’s stunning comeback, reveals he’s still homesick

Scottish wrestling champion Drew McIntyre has the world at his feet but still homesick.

The 36-year-old fiercely patriot, originally from Ayr, became the first Scotsman to join WWE and became the first British WWE World Champion in 2020.

But it's been a tough run for the Florida-based 6-foot-5 mountain who made his WWE debut in 2007 at the age of 21.









Originally known as The Chosen One, Drews hopes to fester and he was fired in 2014, in addition to going through a divorce from his first wife, the death of his beloved mother, a broken neck and a drinking problem.

The tough Scotsman took control, changed his look and size, married his second wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel in 2016 and was rehired by WWE, finding a fan base and a sense of purpose that made him champion. .

But despite his success, he misses Scotland and when he finally returned home in September, for the first time in two years, he filmed himself kissing the ground.







Speaking via Zoom from his American home to promote his first DVD, Drew admitted: I am happy in my family life, I have my wife, who is American, and we have been together for a long time, but everyone has me. lacking in Scotland.

I would like to go home more. My whole family is still there.

We communicate as often as possible, but it’s not the same as seeing everyone in person.

Because of the Covid, it had been two years since I had seen them. It was the longest time of my life and it was really bad because I’m so close to my family.

Drew returned to Scotland last fall as the main attraction of the WWE Live Tour which ended at Glasgow Hydro.

He said: It was the best night. My whole family was there. My wife flew to be there.

The place was moving and I could look around the crowd and see my family, my wife and the people I grew up with.

At the end, I gave a speech and told how my father, who was in the front row, believed in my crazy dreams and stood by my side.

To help her with her homesickness, her family sends her Scottish care packages from Irn-Bru.

He said: They sell it here but it doesn’t taste as good. I don’t know why they tried to change the formula. If it is not broken, do not repair it.

So I get the original Irn-Bru sent to me all the time.

And the towering Ayrshireman claims he could be back next year, saying: I have all kinds of big plans and some of them are around Glasgow.

Wrestling is a huge sport not only in America or Scotland, but all over the world. The world’s largest professional wrestling company, WWE, is present in 800 million homes around the world, in 180 countries and in 20 different languages.

The self-confessed arrogant Scotsman started his career with huge promises.

WWE owner Vince McMahon hailed him as a future champion and anointed him as the chosen one.









But his initial promise fell through and he fell out of favor, being part of a comedy trio, 3MB.

He divorced his first wife in 2011 and drank heavily to cope with this and the long term illness and death of his mother Angela from cancer in 2012.

In 2014, he was fired from WWE. Not yet 30 years old, for many that would have been it.

But the Scotsman is made of stronger materials and rebuilt his career with Glasgows ICW, where he began his wrestling career playing in their very first show in 2006.

While he won it all during his wild years in WWE, it wasn’t all easy and he broke his neck.

He was still drinking but his wife Kaitlyn demanded that he pull himself together. And the great man has become the greatest man.

He stopped partying. He partnered with a meal plan company and reinvented himself. In 2017, he was rehired by WWE and became a world favorite.

On the new DVD, the 21-year-old rookie’s transformation into an intimidating world champion is astounding. Looks like two different people.

Drew said: It took being home, looking in the mirror and sitting with my wife to realize I wasn’t going to give it my all.

I had to eliminate the negative aspects of my life, drinking alcohol and working on my body.









Drew must have looked intimidating and like he could take down WWE favorite Brock Lesnar.

The Scotsman said: I had to look like I could beat Brock Lesnar.

I couldn’t believe it, so I started working like crazy and eating right.

Anytime someone tells you it’s mostly a diet, not a workout, it’s 100% true. You need the training, but that’s the diet.

To add to Drew MK2’s Highland warrior look, he grew a beard and grew hair on his chest.

The image overhaul worked and in 2020 Drew defeated Brock to become WWE Champion.

Now that he has fulfilled his destiny as an elected official, Drew has seen the release of his first solo DVD, Drew McIntrye: The Best of WWEs Scottish Warrior.

He's been featured on DVDs with others before, in computer games, and has his own minifigures, but these were his best fights from the start until he won the Championship. He said: Getting my own DVD, I think back to young Drew watching my favorite wrestlers on VHS and now I have my own DVD.









I pinch myself but I was a really arrogant kid, so I thought it was going to happen. I was so convinced that no one could tell me otherwise. I was absolutely adamant. I saw it in my head. I once saw myself as a world champion.

Drew inspired a generation of Scottish wrestlers, both male and female, and fluttered the flag in the ring with signature moves including a Claymore kick and the Glasgow Kiss header.

He laughed: I’m really proud that my header is known as the Glasgow Kiss. Now the world is experiencing the Glasgow Kiss.

I was working on a new one when I threw the guy through the ring. I think I could call him the Highland Fling.

Before he became a wrestler his friends and family suggested he become a footballer and although that hasn’t happened he still enjoys following the Rangers and believes they are on their way to their second consecutive championship.

He admitted: If I’m at work, I’ll watch it backstage between games.

I was a little upset when Steven Gerrard left at the start. It seemed to come out of nowhere.

But Giovanni van Bronckhorst got off to a great start. In the league, we are in gold. It’s Europe, I want to see how far we can go with it.

While Drew still has a lot to prove as a wrestler, there is more and more chatter that he has what it takes to keep up with former wrestlers Dwaye Johnson, Dave Bautista and John Cena in Hollywood.







He opened up about his idea for a Braveheart sequel that would turn William Wallace back into a zombie.

He said: I’m so focused on being successful in WWE and building my brand, I’m not ready to play just yet. But if someone does

Braveheart II: The Rise of Wallace where I play Zombie Wallace, Ill bite.

* Drew McIntyre: The Best of WWEs Scottish Warrior is out now.